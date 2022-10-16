In a tough way to end the regular season schedule at home, on Senior Night, Hutchinson fell in three games to Southwest Christian Thursday.
Hutchinson seemed to grab momentum in the second game against the Stars, but couldn’t quite hang on as it lost 25-6, 25-19, and 25-9.
“It was tough. We knew that they were a good team going into it. Our goal was to play with them. They went to state last year,” said Bryn Ziegler, Hutchinson’s senior libero. “We were on a high (in the second game). As soon as they got on a run (in the third game) we got into our own heads. It’s tough when they score point after point, after point. It’s hard for us to come back.”
Head coach Dennis Piechowski agreed, lamenting his hope Hutchinson played as well in game 1 and game 3 as they did in the middle set.
“We came out, we were nervous,” Piechowski said. “We were back on our heels and we didn’t play well. Then we figured it out, settled down, and in Game 2, played well.
“In Game 1? Nerves,” Piechowski added. “They served at us and they have a good, aggressive server. In Game 2, we were ahead, 2 to 0. All of sudden? ‘Yeah - we can play with this team!’ It’s a mental part of this. You’ve got to be able to pull yourself up against adversity.”
Ziegler reflected on Senior Night bittersweetly.
“It’s really tough. It’s sad to think … sad to think about but, enjoy the memories. I know that I put it all out there. I did the best I could and know that I’m walking off (the court) with no regrets,” she said.
The hard luck continued for Hutchinson into Saturday morning as it lost in straight games against Mahtomedi, (25-19, 25-19) and New Life Academy, (25-17, 25-21) before bouncing back against St. Paul Highland Park, 25-20 and 25-21 and DeLaSalle, 25-18 and 25-19, at the Benilde-St. Margaret’s tournament.
Hutchinson closed the regular season Monday at Watertown-Mayer.