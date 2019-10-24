After being named the fifth seed in the Section 2AAA tournament last week, Hutchinson defeated Mankato East in straight sets in the opening round Wednesday.
The first set went back and forth with neither team able to separate itself by more than three points. The Tigers pulled through late to take the set 25-23.
“The first game was to get the rust off,” junior Rachel Scheele said. “We haven't played in a while, so getting back our timing was a big thing.”
The next two sets were par for the course for the Tigers, winning 25-14 and 25-12 to complete the sweep. The sets started close, then Hutchinson went on big runs to put the games away and secure the victory.
The Tigers went on a 10-point run in the second match to take a 16-5 lead. In the third set, they went on a 15-2 run to take a 21-7 lead in the match.
“We had a game plan on them,” head coach Dennis Piechowski said. “We knew where we wanted to go with them. The biggest thing was ... our defensive players in the back row were starting to get the ball up. When we can get the ball up, we've got players that can swing at any location.”
Piechowski said the Tigers changed up their defense in the first match and stifled Mankato East the rest of the game.
In the next round, the Tigers will take on the Eden Prairie Eagles, the No. 4 seed in the section, at 7 p.m. Friday in Eden Prairie. The Eagles (18-10 overall) will be a greater challenge as their only losses have been against teams with 20 or more wins in the regular season.
Despite the tough matchup, Hutchinson is ready to roll and focused on its goals.
“We have a goal that hopefully we can get to the end,” Piechowski said. “If we can be better on Friday, that gives us a good opportunity, and I think good things will happen.”
Hutchinson 3, Mankato East 0 (Oct. 23)
MankE … 23 14 12
Hutch …. 25 25 25