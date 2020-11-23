All year long, the Hutchinson volleyball team has played every match like it could its last. On Friday, though, the Tigers headed to Becker to play what they knew for certain was their season finale.
Before that match, however, the Tigers faced Mankato West Nov. 17, and already the rumors were swirling that it could be their final match. Despite the uncertainty of the season, the Tigers whipped the Scarlets in three sets for what was their fifth straight 3-0 win at the time after sweeps of Delano and Jordan.
Before the match, coach Dennis Piechowski addressed the elephant in the room.
“I said, you know, you can only control the things that you can control, and we have to put the distractions aside and put them out of our mind,” he said. “I think from what we saw (against Mankato West) they did put it out.”
Hutchinson hitter Adri Rhoda continued her run of big games at the net, racking up 18 kills to lead the Tigers. She felt the team had come along way in just a short amount of time since the season had started a little more than a month earlier.
“The mental part we really struggled with at the beginning, and I think when we cut down on our mistakes that really helps with our side of the mental issue,” she said.
“I feel like we’re starting to work well together as a team, and that takes time, obviously,” senior Lexi Labraaten said. “I feel like if we would have had the full season that we planned on in summer, then we would be even better than we are now. But it’s definitely nice to watch us improve over the season.”
The improvements didn’t come easy, either. Like many teams throughout the state, Hutchinson dealt with adversity as players were sometimes not available due to being in quarantine. Despite those obstacles and having been thrown into the season they didn’t think was going to happen in the first place, Piechowski felt the Tigers grew quite a bit during the short season.
“The fact that we’ve had to switch rotations and lineups because we’ve lost a couple starters is a credit to them,” he said. “But I think the other part of it is, they’re starting to do things that teams find out how to do … communicate, work together, trust each other, have confidence.
“I’ve told them all along that the skills have always been there, it’s just the mental part of the game. … I think they’ve started to figure that out a little bit, but more importantly they’re just a solid team.”
Following Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order Nov. 18, which prohibits youth sports until at least Dec. 18, the uncertainty became certainty. The Tigers knew they played Thursday against Maple Lake, and they quickly scheduled a match Friday against Becker to squeeze in one last hurrah before the executive order set in.
Hutchinson fell 3-2 to Maple Lake, which was ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, then they wrapped up their season with a 3-1 win over Becker. The Tigers ended with a 10-3 overall record and were 8-2 in the Wright County Conference East standings, two wins behind 10-2 New Prague for the top spot.
Although the year didn’t start or end how they wanted it to, Hutchinson rolled with the punches all year long, and it’s been a season they won’t soon forget.
“My favorite part was how we were able to work through all the things that were thrown at us,” Labraaten said. “filling in where we had missing players and just getting thrown into it very quickly.”
“Nobody is going to forget this season,” Rhoda said.
Hutchinson 3, Becker 1 (Nov. 20)
Hutchinson … 18 25 25 25
Becker ………… 25 16 21 20
Maple Lake 3, Hutchinson 2 (Nov. 19)
Maple Lake … 25 22 25 19 15
Hutchinson … 23 25 18 25 12
Hutchinson 3, Mankato West 0 (Nov. 17)
Mankato West … 16 17 17
Hutchinson …….. 25 25 25
Hutch stats
Kills: Aubrey Brunkhorst 6, Adri Rhoda 18, Tyler Trettin 7, Brynn Swift 5, Mady Heller 3, Alyssa Stamer 2
Assists: Stamer 35
Serving: Brunkhorst 9/10/1, Rhoda 6/7/0, Marissa Kalenberg 20/20/3, Stamer 10/11/2, Heller 11/13/1, Bryn Ziegler 3/3/1, Swift 3/4/1, Allie Hahn 1/1/0, Lexi Labraaten 2/2/0
Ace blocks (solo-assist): Trettin 1-0, Rhoda 2-0
Digs: Stamer 14, Swift 6, Brunkhorst 20, Rhoda 1, Ziegler 4, Kalenberg 5, Hahn 1, Labraaten 2, Trettin 1, Heller 4