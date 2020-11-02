With 301 victories under his belt, Hutchinson volleyball coach Dennis Piechowski has earned his fare share of memorable wins. Following Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Waconia Wildcats, he’ll likely remember it for how the Tigers bounced back in the fifth set to prevent a tough loss like the one they suffered two days prior.
In both matches, the Tigers won the first two sets but failed to shut the door on the Wildcats, losing two sets to force a decisive Game 5. Waconia won the first meeting, but Hutchinson won the second to split the season series.
Although he gave the Wildcats credit for being tough, Piechowski felt like Hutchinson was responsible for letting Waconia back into those matches by not playing aggressive.
“Waconia’s good. They’re solid,” Piechowski said. “They’re going to keep fighting and plugging away. … I think we get to the point where we get ahead, and then all of a sudden we’re like, ‘Oh, I’m not quite sure. I don’t want to make mistakes, let’s play not to lose.’ We know how that works.”
With just one day of practice between the two matches, the Tigers spent less time scouting the Wildcats and worrying about what they did to win the first match, and more time concentrating on what they did to lose the match.
“We worked on being competitive, and also being positive. If you make a mistake, don’t just dwell on it,” said junior libero Keira Young.
“It was mostly mindset over the physical stuff,” junior setter Alyssa Stamer said.
After working on their mindset, Thursday’s match started off just like the previous match. The Tigers won 27-25 and 25-22 in the first two games, but then dropped the third set 25-20 and the fourth set 25-18.
Despite being dominated for most of the fourth game, Piechowski felt the way the Tigers finished it is what helped them bounce back and win the final game. The Tigers trailed 20-8 at one point in the fourth game, and even though they didn’t win it, they battled back and made it competitive.
“I think, just the fact that we came back and started to compete helped us get started in Game 5,” Piechowski said.
The final game was close, with both teams exchanging the lead early on until Hutchinson went up 10-7 and pulled away for a 15-13 win.
“I think we wanted it a lot more, and we had a lot of energy and we were a lot more focused and building each other up,” Stamer said of the victory. “That really helped.”
The Tigers are now 4-2 this season, with their two losses in splits with New Prague and Waconia. In both losses, Hutchinson held leads but ended up losing in five sets.
Whether Thursday’s five-set win is a turning point for the Tigers is yet to be determined, but Hutchinson only trails the Trojans by one win in the standings and is in the hunt to defend its Wright County Conference East title. The Tigers are scheduled to face Jordan this week in a pair of matches, including a home game at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“The mental part of the game has kept us back a little bit,” Piechowski said. “If we figure that out, just based on what we got, we’ll have a solid season.”
Hutchinson 3, Waconia 2 (Oct. 29)
Waconia …….. 25 22 25 25 13
Hutchinson … 27 25 20 18 15
Hutch stats
Kills: Adri Rhoda 19, Aubrey Brunkhorst 17, Mady Heller 3, Tyler Trettin 3, Hannah Peterson 2
Assists: Stamer 45
Serving: Bryn Ziegler 24/26/4, Keira Young 22/23/1, Rhoda 12/13/1, Kalenberg 10/12/1, Brunkhorst 15/19, Stamer 12/12
Digs: Young 27, Brunkhorst 17, Stamer 11, Kalenberg 7, Rhoda 3, Ziegler 13, Peterson 2, Heller 2
Blocking aces: Rhoda 3, Trettin 2, Brunkhorst 1, Heller 1, Stamer 1, Peterson 1
Waconia 3, Hutchinson 2 (Oct. 27)
Hutchinson … 25 25 18 16 6
Waconia ……. 19 20 25 25 15
Hutch stats
Kills: Adri Rhoda 24, Mady Heller 5, Alyssa Stamer 4, Tyler Trettin 4, Hannah Peterson 4, Brynn Swift 1
Assists: Stamer 35
Serving: Lexi LaBraaten 15/19/3, Bryn Ziegler 15/15/2, Keira Young 18/19/1, Rhoda 12/14/1, Kalenberg 12/13/1, Stamer 9/11
Digs: Young 26, Stamer 14, LaBraaten 12, Kalenberg 12, Rhoda 7, Ziegler 5, Swift 5, Heller 1