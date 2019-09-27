Sometimes a team can learn as much from a loss as it can from a win. Hutchinson volleyball coach Dennis Piechowski is hoping that is true for the Tigers following this past week.
After a tough 3-2 loss to Mayer Lutheran Tuesday, the Tigers bounced back with a dominant 3-0 win over Delano Thursday night.
Mayer Lutheran is ranked No. 1 in the latest Class A coaches poll, and it was the second time in September the Tigers had faced the Crusaders. The first meeting was at the Farmington Tournament, and it didn’t go well.
“They destroyed us,” senior Emily Messner said about Hutch’s first meeting with Mayer Lutheran. “I think they came in like, ‘We’re better than you,’ and we had to prove to them that we’re not as bad as we played before.”
That’s exactly what the Tigers did, going set for set with the Crusaders until losing 16-14 in the fifth and final game. Despite the outcome, the loss may have been a turning point for Hutchinson.
“It ignited me and excited me to get to the point that, this is what I’m talking about,” Piechowski said. “We’ve got potential, we’ve got physical tools, we just have to step up mentally and be ready to go.
“To me it was a positive. Maybe it hopefully jump starts us to the end of the season.”
In Thursday’s win, Piechowski said the team learned from its match against Mayer Lutheran and jumped out early against Delano to win 25-11, 25-18 and 25-18.
“We fought good, especially after Tuesday, a tough loss and a long game,” senior Emma Olberg said. “So I think it was good we came back and got a win.”
The scores in the final two games don’t show just how far ahead Hutchinson was. The Tigers led 20-10 at one point in the second game and 21-13 at one point in the third. Although they didn’t finish those games as strong as they would like, Piechowski said it was a big step forward for the team.
“We talked about that, and we can’t allow that to happen,” he said. “But for the most part, looking at where we were last week compared to where we are this week, I’m happy where we’ve progressed to.”
Thursday’s win and Tuesday’s eye-opening match against Mayer Lutheran may have been the springboard the Tigers (10-7, 2-0 WCC East) needed going into the final weeks of the regular season.
The Tigers have a busy week ahead with a game at 7 p.m. Monday in Big Lake, then they host Sartell-St. Stephen, which boasts a 15-1 record, at 7 p.m. Tuesday and New Prague, a top conference competitor, at 7 p.m. Thursday.
That final match is especially important as it has section and conference implications.
“We get New Prague at home here, and we usually play them really solid,” Piechowski said. “And they’re a solid team, too. I think whoever wins that one is probably going to win the conference.”
After this past week’s matches, however, the Tigers are ready to step up to the challenge, and they know they can hang with the best teams in the state.
“It definitely gives us the mindset that we’re good enough to play with teams like that,” Olberg said.