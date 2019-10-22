Hutchinson’s hope for a top-four seed and bye in the first round of the Section 2AAA Tournament did not come true. Instead, the Tigers received the No. 5 seed and will host Mankato East, the No. 12 seed, at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Whalen Gymnasium.
It was close. The seedings are determined by a rank vote from each coach in the section, and the No. 4 Eden Prairie Eagles beat out Hutchinson by one point.
Hutchinson head coach Dennis Piechowski attributed the team’s rough weekend at the St. Michael-Albertville Tournament last weekend, but he thinks that having an extra game could help keep the Tigers sharp after MEA. Although looking ahead to the next match could be problematic if the Tigers don’t take care of Mankato east, Piechowski is confident in his players can get the job done.
“Against a team like that, if we just play our game we should be OK,” he said. “Based on the fact that they’re the 12 seed and looking at some of the teams who have beaten them, we feel confident.”
Conference rival New Prague, which Hutch defeated 3-1 earlier this month, locked up the No. 3 seed in the section. That didn’t bother Piechowski, and he’s glad the Tigers won’t face the Trojans unless they meet in the section final.
“I’m sure they’re probably licking their chops to play us,” Piechowski said. “The way that we beat them coming back in two consecutive games down by double-digits and then to beat them, I’m sure they’re thinking it’s a fluke and they’d love to play us again.”
If the Tigers were to get past Mankato East and Eden Prarie, they would most likely face the No. 1 seed, Shakopee, in the semifinals.
“We’ve got a history with Shakopee years back,” Piechowski said. “We’ve always had tightly contested matches with them. I think we match up well against them. They probably have more experience than us because they play in the metro. Then again, we got kids who can play at that level as well.”
Piechowski also believes in the strength of this section. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few upsets within the tournament, but also thinks that his squad has as good of a chance of taking the crown as any of the 12 teams.
“Even though we’re a five seed, I like where we’re sitting,” he said. “I like what this team is made of, and if we have the right mindset, I think we can do some damage and make some noise.”
Before the seedings came out, Piechowski told the players to expect anywhere from the fourth seed to seventh, so the No. 5 seed was not a shock to the team. No matter where they’re ranked, the Tigers know they have to bring their best to each match.
“I told the girls yesterday we’ve proven to ourselves and we’ve proven to people that we can be a dangerous team,” Piechowski said. “If we come to play and get after it like I know we can, and have proven, we can pose some problems for any team in the section.”