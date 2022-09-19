“Hang with us, we’re going to be better in the middle of October than we are now,” Hutchinson volleyball coach Dennis Piechowski said Aug. 30 in Litchfield after the Tigers lost a non-conference matchup in three sets.
Woooo! Was he right. Hutchinson suffered three consecutive losses at the Southwest Minnesota State University tournament Sept. 9-10 at Marshall, and then something clicked. The Tigers have gone on an 8-1 run in the last seven days, and are mixing it up with Delano and Southwest Christian for the conference lead. Hutchinson, at home, handed Holy Family a loss, 3-2 in the Wright County East Conference, and now finds itself 8-7 overall.
“It was a tough tournament to begin with,” Piechowski said of the Southwest Challenge, where the Tigers went 2-3 before rattling off five straight wins to start the Heritage Christian Academy tournament Sept. 16-17 at Maple Grove.
“We moved the middle (defense) to the outside and brought in a new middle,” Piechowski said. “We really changed the whole puzzle, altogether. The girls are actually playing a lot better than they had been. They’ve gotten into a little bit of a sync, a little bit of a rhythm.”
After the Marshall tournament, Piechowski lamented the adversity thrown at his squad of young players, but it gave them a chance the following week to change things.
“We worked to solidify some stuff and worked on some different rotations on defense and attack formations.” All of that preparation led to success, at home against Holy Family.
“From a spectator’s standpoint, you couldn’t ask for anything better,” Piechowski said of the five-game match. “Both teams, back-and-forth, but had collapses. Holy Family just had theirs at the end of game 5. The kids played really well, I thought, just the way they responded after playing in that new system.”
Mabel-Canton put an end to Hutchinson’s run in the final match of the Maple Grove tournament, winning 2-1. The Cougars are undefeated so far in the 2022 season at 13-0.
Piechowski thinks teams will look past Hutchinson due to their inexperience.
“If we keep playing like we have been, if we keep improving and working hard? We might surprise some people. Volleyball is a strange game of momentum,” he said.
Piechowski also pointed out his squad’s confidence is growing and it shows in come-from-behind wins.
“In game 5 of the the Holy Family match, we were down 13-9, 14-10," he said. "We came back to beat them, 17-15 and we did it again this weekend against a pretty good Mabel-Canton team. They’re understanding they can win.”
That’s something apparent to volleyball fans in general, even during the Maple Grove tournament.
“People who aren’t even Hutchinson fans were coming to say how fun it was to watch the team, how hard they work," PIechowski said.
“Senior Bryn Ziegler, our libero, is really working hard and doing a nice job, defensively to keep balls alive. She’s been outstanding on some of the balls I’ve seen her be able to dig out,. We can’t let her down’ is our message to each other.
“Freshman middle hitter Naomi Sickmann has really improved, dramatically,” the coach said. “We’ve split her out to the outside which is maybe more of her natural position. From a kill and an attack position, there are some things that she needs to work on, but she had 16 kills, so she’s stepping it up.”
Hutchinson was scheduled to travel to Becker and Mound Westonka for Wright County Conference matches this wee, as the season is now past the mid-point of the regular schedule.
Piechowski wants fans to know his team is a lot of fun to watch and their recent run has shown that.
“These kids are going to work as hard as they can and do the best they can," he said. "Mankato West and Jordan, during homecoming week, with Mound leading up will be a lot of fun. If we can be 3-0 (in the conference) with Delano and Southwest Christian, that could really set us up well with where we want to be in October.”