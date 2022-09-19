“Hang with us, we’re going to be better in the middle of October than we are now,” Hutchinson volleyball coach Dennis Piechowski said Aug. 30 in Litchfield after the Tigers lost a non-conference matchup in three sets.

Woooo! Was he right. Hutchinson suffered three consecutive losses at the Southwest Minnesota State University tournament Sept. 9-10 at Marshall, and then something clicked. The Tigers have gone on an 8-1 run in the last seven days, and are mixing it up with Delano and Southwest Christian for the conference lead. Hutchinson, at home, handed Holy Family a loss, 3-2 in the Wright County East Conference, and now finds itself 8-7 overall.

