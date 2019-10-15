“It was our year to win it.” senior Grace Daak said after the Hutchinson volleyball team secured the Wright County Conference East Championship Monday.
The Tigers (17-11, 5-0 WCC East) locked up the team’s ninth conference title in program history after defeating Orono (11-16, 2-3) in straight sets at Whalen Gymnasium. The victory came on senior night with seven of the 10 players appearing in the final regular match. The championship is also Hutchison’s first since 2015.
“We've been looking forward to it,” senior Emma Olberg said. “It's been one of our goals at the beginning of the season, it feels really good.”
The Tigers swept the Spartans 25-11, 25-10 and 25-19. The first game got off to a slow start as the team’s exchanged points until the Tigers rallied for eight straight points and a 15-8 lead. They finished the game with an 18-3 scoring run.
“We tend to go back and forth like that a lot,” Rhoda said. “Once we start going, we go.”
Hutchinson flew out to an early 7-1 lead in the second game and never looked back. Orono kept the third game closer but Hutchinson never trailed on its way to claiming the conference title.
The Tigers have had the conference title in their sites or the past three weeks after a 3-2 loss to the top ranked team in Class 1A, Mayer Lutheran. Following that match, Hutchinson rattled off six straight wins including victories over three conference rivals.
“From that loss I was excited because, for the girls, it started to click as far as the energy, the intensity, the passion,” coach Dennis Piechowski said. “After that loss, we went on a six-game winning streak. In that span we beat Sartell, who hadn't lost a match yet this year. In fact we're the only loss they've had. Then the next match we played New Prague at home and beat them 3-1. Then we went on the road to Waconia and beat them 3-1, then we traveled to Watertown and beat them. But ever since that loss (against Mayer Lutheran), we've been playing a lot better.”
The Tigers had a little “bump in the road,” according to Piechowski, this past weekend at the St. Michael-Albertville Fall Classic, dropping four straight matches. Piechowski believes the team ran out of gas after playing several matches in a short amount of time, but he said they came ready against Orono.
“The kids can now see what they're capable of doing and the level that they can play, and I think the sky's the limit for us.” Piechowski Now that they’ve earned their first conference championship in four years, the team is reaching for something its hasn’t accomplished since 2011: a section title.
“It's exciting (to win a conference championship) because it's been four years,” senior Ari Vos said. “We're definitely going to have to work harder if we want to get to state.”
The Section 2AAA bracket will be announced Wednesday, and the Tigers are hoping for a top four seed. That would come with a first-round bye and a home match in their first game. Playoffs begin next week, but until then the Tigers will rest up, practice and enjoy their conference crown.
“Tonight we'll celebrate a championship,” Piechowski said. “We'll take the weekend to relax and then next Monday we will get ready for the postseason.”
Hutchinson 3, Orono 0 (Oct. 14)
Orono … 11 10 19
Hutch … 25 25 25
Hutch stats
Kills — Emma Olberg 5, Grace Daak 10, Aubrey Brunkhorst 1, Adri Rhoda 12, Morgan Ellis 6, Emily Messner 2, Ari Vos 2
Assists — Daak 1, Michaela Stamer 34, Messner 2,
Digs — Olberg 9, Daak 1, Brunkhorst 1, Rhoda 4, Michaela Stamer 7, Messner 13, Rachel Scheele 5, Alyssa Stamer 2, Vos 1
Blocking aces — none
Serving aces — Olberg 5, Michaela Stamer 1, Messner 4, , Scheele 1, Alyssa Stamer 2, Vos 1