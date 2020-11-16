Thanks to a sweep of Delano and some help from a conference rival, the Hutchinson volleyball team is on top of the Wright County Conference East standings and ready to make a push in the final weeks.
Hutchinson made short work of Delano Friday and Saturday, beating the orange and black Tigers in three sets both nights, often by 10 points are more.
Leading the hitters with a combined 34 kills in both matches was Adri Rhoda. Setter Alyssa Stamer racked up 49 assists in the game and was dynamite at the service line, going 33-for-38 with 10 aces.
The two wins over Delano brought Hutchinson’s record to 8-2.
In other conference action last week, Waconia and New Prague split their matches, which opened the door for the Tigers to jump the 7-2 Trojans in the conference standings.
Hutchinson was scheduled to face Orono this week, but those matches were canceled. Instead, the Tigers were scheduled to face Mankato West at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Hutchinson, and then Maple Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday, also in Hutchinson.
The Tigers wrap up their conference and regular season next week with a match at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic High School, and then at 7 p.m. Wednesday when they host Mound Westonka.
Hutchinson 3, Delano 0 (Nov. 14)
Hutchinson … 25 25 25
Delano ………… 17 12 20
Hutch stats
Kills: Aubrey Brunkhorst 6, Adri Rhoda 18, Tyler Trettin 2, Brynn Swift 2, Mady Heller 5, Marissa Kalenberg 1, Alyssa Stamer 1
Assists: Stamer 27
Serving: Brunkhorst 12/14/4, Rhoda 6/8/0, Kalenberg 3/5/0, Stamer 17/19/5, Heller 12/13/2, Trettin 1/2/0, Swift 2/2/0, Allie Hahn 1/1/0, Lexi Labraaten 3/4/1
Ace blocks (solo-assist): Trettin 0-2, Rhoda 1-0, Brunkhorst 0-2, Heller 0-1, Stamer 0-1
Digs: Stamer 2, Swift 1, Brunkhorst 12, Rhoda 3, Ziegler 2, Kalenberg 9, Heller 4, Hahn 1, Labraaten 7
Hutchinson 3, Delano 0 (Nov. 13)
Delano ………. 13 15 24
Hutchinson … 25 25 26
Hutch stats
Kills: Aubrey Brunkhorst 3, Adri Rhoda 16, Tyler Trettin 4, Brynn Swift 2, Mady Heller 4
Assists: Alyssa Stamer 22
Serving: Brunkhorst 11/11/2, Rhoda 12/12/3, Marissa Kalenberg 7/9/0, Stamer 16/19/5, Heller 12/13/2, Bryn Ziegler 2/2/0, Swift 6/7/1, Allie Hahn 1/1/0
Ace blocks (solo-assist): Trettin 0-1, Rhoda 0-1
Digs: Stamer 6, Swift 5, Brunkhorst 10, Rhoda 1, Ziegler 2, Kalenberg 11, Hahn 1