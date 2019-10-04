You can call Hutchinson volleyball players the comeback kids. They earned it after Thursday’s raucous 3-1 win over New Prague.
Despite slow starts in the first and second sets, the Tigers clawed their way back not once, but twice to pick off the Trojans for a major section and Wright County Conference East victory. Now Hutch is in the driver’s seat with two matches left between it and the team’s first conference title since 2015.
“This is what I expected from this team from the beginning,” coach Dennis Piechowski said. “Now they’re starting to figure it out and play with a bit more confidence.”
“The kids are starting to get the mental part of this game,” he said. “They’ve got the tools. They have the physical ability, it’s the mental part.”
With Thursday’s victory plus wins this past Tuesday and Monday against Sartell-St. Stephen and Big Lake, Hutchinson has won four straight matches for its longest winning streak of the year. What’s made the difference? Piechowski once again pointed to the 3-2 loss to Mayer Lutheran two weeks ago. Despite falling short, Piechowski believes that match gave Hutch the confidence it needed to unlock its full potential.
“All of a sudden I saw this team mature to the point with their heart and the mental part to get after it and start playing,” he said.
That heart showed in the first set against New Prague when the Tigers trailed 20-10. While some would have written the game off as a loss, Hutchinson battled fought back with a 15-3 scoring run to steal the win away. Morgan Ellis served during a crucial part of the comeback to help the Tigers score nine straight points.
“I try not to look ahead too much, just focus on the now.,” Ellis recalled as her strategy during the scoring streak. “Also, especially when I’m serving, I don’t focus on the scoring. … That just adds more pressure.”
The second game started much the same way. Hutch fell behind 8-1 at the start and trailed by six points in the middle of the set. Then a 12-point streak flipped the tables as Hutch pulled ahead to win 25-19.
“Volleyball is a crazy sport,” Piechowski said. “You get two or three or four points in a row, now all of a sudden it’s only a six-point lead, four-point lead, and things change.”
The Trojans held off another comeback to win the third set 25-17, and then the two teams went point for point in the fourth game to finish the match. The score was tied 10 times during the set, and the final tie was at 21. A four-point run helped the Tigers close it out for the Homecoming Week win.
“It was just keeping the energy and keeping the fire. Having more energy then them,” Ellis said about finishing the grueling fourth game.
With the win, Hutchinson (13-7, 3-0 WCC East) sits in first in the conference standings and is in control of its own destiny. The team’s next match is 7 p.m. Tuesday in Waconia. Although the Tigers lost to the Wildcats in a tournament in early September, Piechowski said Hutch is a different team from what it was a month ago.
If the Tigers can win that match and end their regular season Monday, Oct. 14, with a win over Orono, they would capture the conference title outright.
“We still have to stay focused and continue to do everything we’ve been doing,” senior setter Michaela Stamer said.
But even if the Tigers do find themselves in a jam during those final matches, they can think back to Thursday’s come-from-behind wins and remind themselves that anything is possible.
“When you can be behind by those scores and come back and win,” Piechowski said, “it has to help your confidence to say, ‘You know what, we’ve been in this position before. Here we go, let’s do it. We know how to get it done.’”