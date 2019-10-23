Last week the Hutchinson volleyball team secured its first conference championship in the past four seasons, and its ninth in program history. Although the team is well-rounded, much of its strength is at the front with its trio of 6-foot hitters: seniors Morgan Ellis and Grace Daak, and sophomore Adri Rhoda.
“All three of them are great kids,” head coach Dennis Piechowski said. “It wouldn’t matter if they were 5-5 or 7 foot, that’s one thing to have in a program is really good kids.”
The girls say that using their height as an advantage was something that they had to get used to. Many girls their age who are that tall are not quite fit into their bodies yet and aren’t used to moving in the way that is needed on the court.
“It’s a confidence thing,” Ellis said. “It’s something that you have to build up. On the court you feel comfortable, because this is the place to use it.”
Daak said that for her, the advantage is the ability to see the entire court so she knows where the best place to attack the other team is. Rhoda thinks that their height is something that gives the entire team a boost.
“I think it puts confidence in our back row,” Rhoda said. “They don’t have to worry about blocks all the time.”
Another factor that comes with being tall is that it’s the one thing that people tend to point out. They admitted it can be annoying at times hearing people tell them, “I bet you play volleyball” or “I bet you play basketball.” But when they’re on the court with other players their size, they feel more normal.
“When you get on the court and realize that you’re not crazy tall anymore,” Rhoda said, “I feel more comfortable.”
The difference with Hutch’s trio, Piechowski said, is that they’ve identified their height as their strength. He was impressed with how hard the girls worked to get stronger and more coordinated to have height not be their only skill.
“I think these girls have become more confident,” he said. “I told them, ‘It’s OK to be tall.’ The fact that they’ve accepted it now and they’re playing at a high level.”
All the girls said that they found the game at a pretty young age, but didn’t begin to go all in on the sport until middle school.
Ellis is from Missouri. She moved to Hutchinson at the beginning of her freshman year, which is also when she experienced a growth spurt. She attributes that stage of her development, and her rough freshman year, as a major part of her maturity as a player.
After school, Ellis plans to play for the Minnesota State University, Mankato. She liked the campus and that the team travels overseas to play every three years.
Daak said her favorite moment this year was beating Sartell-St. Stephen, New Prague and Waconia, all of which are top volleyball schools in the area. She also enjoyed the opportunity to play with the 17-1 Minnesota Select team.
Daak has committed to play at the University of Minnesota Duluth. She liked the school and that the Bulldogs are one of the top programs in their conference.
Rhoda still has two more years to figure her plans out and make more memories. She has visited camps for Concordia-St.Paul and the University of Minnesota, but hasn’t made any decisions. Just being scouted by colleges is something that she didn’t expect.
“Realizing that college coaches contact you and you don’t even know that they’re watching you,” Rhoda said, “then you come to find out that they were at your game, I think that’s really exciting.”
For now, all three are focused on their new season, which begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the first round of the Section 2AAA playoffs. The Tigers host Mankato East at Whalen Gymnasium, and the players are hoping its the start of a long postseason run.
“I’m pretty pumped for sections,” Ellis said. “We’ve grown a lot as a team and I’m ready to kick it.”