The Hutchinson Tigers girls hockey team is playing the Willmar Cardinals at 10 a.m. Thursday in the state consolation semifinals in St. Paul. If you weren't able to make it to the game this morning you can watch a live stream online at https://www.prepspotlight.tv/MSHSL/GameStream.
WATCH: Hutchinson's girls hockey team takes on Willmar in the consolation semifinals
Stephen Wiblemo
