If you’re hoping to watch Hutchinson High School teams compete tonight, Activities Director Thayne Johnson said you can tune in online using live stream options.
Attendance to indoor events such as volleyball and girls swimming and diving is limited, per rules from the Minnesota State High School League. So if you aren't able to get inside to watch the Hutchinson volleyball team take on Holy Family Catholic in its season opener at 7 p.m. Thursday, visit rtmp.youtube.com/live2.
To watch the Tigersharks swim against the Dassel-Cokato Chargers at 6 p.m. Thursday night, go online to hcvnonline.com/video-streaming.html.
Hutchinson’s boys and girls soccer teams are also hosting a double header against Delano Thursday. The girls play at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at approximately 7 p.m.
Although spectators are allowed to watch outdoor matches at S.R. Knutson Field, there is a limit of 250 fans. For those who want to watch soccer but don’t want to watch it in person, you can go online to https://www.youtube.com/c/HCVNonline/live to see the action.
Lastly, the Hutchinson football team travels to St. Cloud Tech for its home opener at 7 p.m. Friday night. Again, the number of spectators allowed to watch the game is limited, but Johnson said anyone can tune in to www.prepspotlight.tv/mshsl to watch the action.