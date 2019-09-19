The West Central Minnesota Baseball Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for its 2020 class.
The Kandiyhoi County Historical Society and the Willmar Stingers partnered to start the hall of fame in 2014. The hall of fame covers a 45-mile radius of Willmar, which includes communities such as Hutchinson, Litchfield and Dassel-Cokato. It currently has 23 members including Norman Jones and Rueben Nathe, both of Litchfield
In order to be considered for the West Central Baseball Hall of Fame, nominees must fall within the 45-mile radius of Willmar and be featured in one of the following categories:
Professional: A player or manager who resided in West Central Minnesota and went on to success in high levels of professional baseball as a player, coach or manager.
Amateur: An amateur player, coach or manager who was successful as a player in youth, high school, and/or adult amateur baseball.
Community involvement: A longtime resident of West Central Minnesota who has achieved great success as a supporter of baseball and has made significant contributions to basebal.
To nominate a person or learn more information, visit kandiyohicountyhistory.com, call Jill Wohnoutka at 320-235-1881 or email director@kandiyohicountyhistory.com.
Nominations must be submitted by Friday, Oct. 25, to be considered for the 2020 class.