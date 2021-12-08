After waiting for a large chunk of the team to finish up their football season, Hutchinson’s boys hockey team is ready to hit the ice for the 2021-22 season. Actually, the Tigers were already off to a 3-0 start as they look to replicate or improve on last season’s 10-6-2 overall record. They’ve got the pieces in place to do so, too, said head coach Matt Telecky, as the Tigers return with a solid core from their 2021 season.
“We are returning a large portion of our point totals from last season with a good mix of veteran defenseman,” head coach Matt Telecky said. “(Goalie Griff Telecky) has had varsity experience the past three seasons.”
While Hutch lost two defenseman and six forwards and two goaltenders, the number of returning players is even longer. At defense the Tigers have Logan Hoppe, Toren Miller and captain Gavin Hutchins back; and at forward the returners include captain Brady Knorr and KK Starrett — the team’s top points leaders last year — Mitchell Piehl, Karson Niska, AJ Ladwig, Charlie Renner and Tate Renning. And in the net is Telecky, who is also a captain but is recovering from a previous injury.
Joining this group of Tiger returners are several up-and-comers working to earn some ice time and fill spots on the varsity roster. They include defenders Nolan Reiter and Gunnar Bick; forwards Emmett Reiter, AJ Mallak and Manny Pearce; and goalies Hunter Lien, Eli Croatt and Lukas Heilman.
Like most Hutchinson teams this year, the Tigers will have a different looking conference. Orono, Waconia and New Prague left the Wright County Conference, while Southwest Christian has joined. Orono took second in the conference standings last year, while Hutch was fourth with a 7-4-2 record. Holy Family, the defending conference champ, is back, and Delano is ranked No. 4 in the latest Class A poll. So despite some teams leaving, the WCC East looks tough as usual.
“Holy Family is still there, Southwest Christian is a very competitive addition, not to mention Delano and Mound and our rivalry with Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato,” Telecky said. “There are no nights off in the Wright County Conference. It is very competitive. I think Holy Family is the favorite, but anybody could string some games together and win it.”
Playing in a tough conference will hopefully prepare the Tigers for tougher section playoffs. Hutchinson was moved out of Section 3A and into Section 2A, where the team will face Delano, Bloomington Kennedy, Breck, Litchfield/DC, Minneapolis Southwest, Mound Westonka, Providence Academy and Southwest Christian.
Despite their difficult playoff opponents, Telecky said the Tigers have good reason to be optimistic. After all, several of those teams come from their conference.
“Delano has won the section, I think, the last three or four years, and that is a team we have had some good games with the past few years,” he said. “Like every year, the goal is to be playing our best hockey in February and compete for a section title. I think Section 2A is the deepest section in Class A, and the team that wins will need to string three good games together.”
Before that, keys for the Tigers will be getting healthy and staying healthy. Telecky said the Tigers have to work on taking care of both ends of the ice, and they’ll need to “find our identity” to learn to play together as a team.
“We are going to need our leaders to help guide the way and some new guys to step up in their new roles,” Telecky said. “A lot of our experience was through the COVID season last year, so the guys are excited to get on the same bus and be able to do the normal things teams have been able to do in the past.”