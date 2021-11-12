Finding ways to put pucks in the net will be a major key to victory this season as the Hutchison girls hockey team kicks off its 2021-22 campaign this Saturday against Hopkins.
The Tigers are welcoming back a large group of players with varsity experience, but the five seniors who graduated last year took with them a trove of experience and statistics the Tigers will have to work hard to replace. Among that group of graduates were the team’s top three points leaders: Maddy Seifert, Paige Telecky and Ellie Campbell. Seifert alone scored 17 goals, more than a third of Hutch’s total scoring last year.
Hutchinson finished with an 8-12 record last season and was outscored by opponents 67-44. That means the Tigers will have to find some new offensive threats if they hope to improve their record or even keep it near the .500 mark.
“Scoring goals is something that will be a work in progress, but our work ethic and willingness to move the puck should aid in that area,” said Hutchinson head coach Marc Telecky, who is in his third year leading the Tigers.
Telecky said the Tigers’ forwards are young, but the team has more depth compared to years past. Varsity returners include captains Miranda Piehl and Ellie Petersen, Addie Longie, Jolynn Hauen, Kohle Fitterer, Audrey Hanson, Rianna Forcier, Brooklyn Nemitz and Claire Schweim. Up-and-comers such as Raedyn Roling, Brooke Hauen, Elle Schweim, Ava Koenen and Ava Pulkrabek could also compete for some varsity minutes at forward.
On defense Telecky said the Tigers will miss the minutes of Paige Telecky and goalie Hannah Ladwig, but he felt there was enough experience returning that they would be in good shape on that side of the ice.
“Those two were our captains last season and did everything we as coaches could ask,” Marc Telecky said. “Paige did a great job working with our young D-corp from last season, and that is definitely showing up this year. Defense will be a strength of this year’s team.”
Returning to varsity defense are Lauren Nelson, Erin White, Morgan Briggman and Lily Docken, while young players Morgan Wagner and Kaitlyn Rahne may also be asked to step into larger roles on varsity.
And in the net for the Tigers is junior captain Stella Docken, who is back for her third year on the team.
“(Docken) has performed well in her first week back and should help stabilize the back end for our team this season,” Telecky said.
Looking ahead to the season, things look very different in the Wright County Conference as well as in the playoffs. New Prague, Waconia and Orono are no longer members of the WCC, trimming the conference down to just five teams. What hasn’t changed is how competitive it will be.
“Mound is always at or near the top. This has not changed,” Telecky said. “(Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato) is much deeper than past years and will be a tough section/conference opponent, and Delano is the conference favorite with some dynamic underclassmen who will lead the way night in and night out.”
Holy Family was last year’s conference champ while the Tigers took fifth with a 5-7 record. When it comes to setting goals for the regular season, Telecky said they haven’t changed much. The team is focused on improving each day, being competitive and letting the wins and losses work themselves out.
“We want to be better tomorrow than we are today,” he said. “Complacency breeds failure, so, as we tell the girls, there is no such thing as a perfect game, but that does not mean we should not strive to play one.”
Hutchinson’s playoffs will also look different this year from last year. Although they’re still in Section 2A, their opposition has changed. Mound Westonka, Delano/Rockford and New Ulm, the top three section seeds last year, are gone and replacing them are Waconia, Mankato East and Mankato West.
Despite the loss of the top three section teams last year, Telecky believes the section playoffs are “as strong as ever”
“LDC, Waconia, and Minnesota River are all much deeper than past years,” he said. “Waconia and LDC have JV programs this year compared to last year, which shows signs of that growth and depth. Mankato East and West are always tough to play against and should never be underestimated. Hutch and both Mankato teams are very familiar with each other as they were in the same section during the Sara Carlson and Claire Cripps years.”
No matter who they face or how tough the competition is, Telecky said the Tigers must defend well, stay out of the penalty box and be quick in transition to give themselves the best chance of winning each night. If they can do that, they could find themselves in contention again for the team’s second section title in three years.
“We want to earn the reputation of being tough to play against while representing our school and community in a very positive manor,” Telecky said.