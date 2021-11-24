Tenacious defense has been a calling card of the Hutchinson girls basketball team since head coach Tim Ellefson took over in 2013. Nine years later and not much has changed as the Tigers will once again look the bully opposing offenses and take advantage of turnovers in the 2021-22 season.
“We work hard to control the pace of the game with our defense and know that we have total control in that area, especially on nights when our shot might not be falling,” Ellefson said.
But you still have to score points to win games, and fortunately for the Tigers they’re returning with their top two scoring starters in senior Alyssa Stamer and junior Brynn Beffert, who led the Tigers with 363 points and 273 points, respectively. Both have played several years of varsity, both earned all-conference last year, and both are captains this season, but that’s not all. Also returning is junior Savannah Schlueter, another experienced player and one of Hutch’s other top returning shooters who scored 140 points last year.
After those three, the Tigers will need to fill several open spots on varsity and have an older group of players working to earn more court time. They include seniors Elsie Broersma, Tori Kosters, Emily Chatfield and Myma Redd; juniors Avery Watzke and Jillian Martinez; sophomores Avery McGill and Hannah Peterson; and freshman Zoe Verhasselt.
“Hopefully a few more will work throughout the season to earn some varsity time as well,” Ellefson said. “We’d love a deep bench.”
The Tigers finished last year with a 14-4 record. Things will look very different this year in the Wright County Conference East as the number of teams dropped from eight last year to six. Orono, New Prague and Waconia are out, while Southwest Christian is new this season. Ellefson said the Tigers are looking forward to playing new schools this year, and as always the team’s goal is to win the conference title. Waconia and Orono were the top teams in the standings last year, followed by Hutchinson’s 10-4 WCC record, which means a new conference champ will be crowned this year.
The changes keep coming for the Tigers when it comes to playoffs. Hutchinson is out of Section 2AAA and is back in Section 6AAA with Holy Angels, Bendile-St. Margaret’s, Bloomington Kennedy, Delano, Mound Westonka, Orono and Richfield. But it’s not all unfamiliar territory. The Tigers played Orono in back-to-back section finals in 2016 and 2017, and won a section championship in 2016.
“The last time we made it to state, we were in this same section,” Ellefson said. “The girls on our current team remember watching some great section battles with Orono when they were younger. I think any section we’re in will bring great battles, and our goal every year is to win the section and go to state.”
Ellefson said Holy Angels and Benilde looked like the two biggest hurdles for Hutchinson to get to state. Holy Angels were ranked No. 2 last year and fell to Marshall in the state semifinals.
To accomplish all these big goals, Ellefson said the keys to success are obvious: the Tigers must work hard on defense and know their roles on offense. They’ll have their first opportunity to play Friday and Saturday at the St. Thomas Academy Invite.
“Our players are excited for this season and have brought a lot of energy into the gym this first week,” Ellefson said. “If they continue to build as a team, there is no limit to what they can do together.”