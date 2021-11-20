The Hutchinson High School dance team is back and ready to dance to a new groove in the 2021-22 season. But while their moves will be different, the high kick and jazz teams will be mostly the same from last year as the Showstoppers return all but four of their varsity dancers.
Among the team’s 23 varsity high kickers this year, 21 are returning with previous varsity experience. The jazz team is even more experienced, with 14 of its 15 dancers back from last season. The team’s five captains are entering either their fourth or fifth years on varsity, and they are Haleigh Damlow, Madyson Heller, Allyson Kopesky, Tylee Plombon and Callie Vacek.
When it came to preparing this year’s dance routines, the Tigers felt they needed to be creative to keep up with the stiff competition in their conference and section. This year’s choreography team included all five captains plus Karlie Whittington, Brooke Johnson and Cora Renning. Together they planned out a high kick routine they hope will have judges saying, “Come on down!”
“This year’s high kick routine is called “Game Show.” It includes a mix of “The Price is Right,” “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy,” “Family Feud,” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” Kutter said. “The team “comes on down,” wins a new car, faces a buzzer, and gives a final answer. This concept came about randomly, honestly, when I was driving in my car. We were going to use this idea last year, but due to the uncertainties of the pandemic and last year’s season, we decided to put it on the back burner for another year.”
Hutchinson’s jazz routine, on the other hand, is call “Leave a Light On”
“We had a lot of success with our more contemporary piece last year and knew we wanted to go that route,” Kutter said. “Again, I completely came across this version of the song randomly organizing my storage room while listening to Pandora, and I knew it would be a good fit.”
“Selfishly, I think it hits the senior year quite well — to remind those leaving there is always a light on at home,” added Kutter, whose daughter, Heller, is a senior on the team this year.
While choreographing both routines, it was important to the Showstoppers that they keep their stories clear — one is about participating in a game show and the other is about leaving home and coming back. Equally important for the team is to remember to be themselves, Kutter said. That means dancing a fast-paced, athletic, high-energy routine.
“We will need to know when it is time to taper and mentally focus, and when it is time to push through adversity, she added. “Our experience helps with all of this. “Finally, we need to love the experience each and every day — we are stronger together. When we do all of these things, we will have the edge it will take, and we will be rewarded on the scoresheet. Being this is my 20th season of coaching, my gut tells me this year will be the best one yet.”
Things will look different in the Wright County Conference this year following the loss of New Prague, last year’s high kick champion, as well as Orono and Waconia, which have been strong contenders in both the high kick and jazz in past years. That leaves the WCC with 10 teams, and so it is doing away with divisions and returning to one large conference. But while the landscape has changed, Hutchinson’s goals have not.
Our goal is to be a contender for the conference title, and I believe we have what it takes to do just that,” Kutter said. “We still have some really great dance team programs in the conference, so we will be challenged, but we will also challenge others. Competing in our conference will help us prepare for our section, and I look forward to comparing us to Mound Westonka, Delano, Holy Family, and the rest of our conference.”
Unlike the conference, Section 3AA has changed very little from last season. Hutchinson will be one of 14 teams competing for a top-three spot to qualify for state. But unlike past years when the Showstoppers have mostly focused on high kick, they have their eyes set on another prize as well.
“Everyone’s ultimate goal is to dance at the state tournament, and this is true for us too,” she said. “Yes, we have only qualified in the high kick category, but we also only missed jazz last year by one point. We know this is also attainable. Our section is so tough. We will be challenged by Mound Westonka, Orono, Delano, Marshall, Belle Plaine, and Holy Family based on past history.”
Hutchinson’s journey began this past weekend at the Burnsville Invitational, and it hosts its home invite at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Hutchinson High School. From there, the Tigers will have two months to see if they can put the pieces together and “solve the puzzle.”