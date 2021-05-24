Tori and Liza Wortz, sisters and a pair of Hutchinson High School graduates, helped lead the St. Cloud State women’s basketball team during a shortened season this past year due to COVID-19.
For Liza, a sophomore, it was a year of building off what she started last season. She appeared in six games and played 18 total minutes, scoring three points and pulling down one rebound. Her older sister Tori on the other hand, a senior, played a much more dominant role as a starter for the Huskies.
Tori led the team in scoring with 275 points, a 15.3-points-per-game average. She also racked up 74 rebounds, 50 assists, 11 blocks and 30 steals. Not only did she lead her team, she ranked in the top 10 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in several statistical categories at the end of the regular season, including scoring (eighth), 3-pointers per game (fourth) and steals (seventh). She also ranked in the top 15 in total points, field goal percentage, 3-point shooting percentage and minutes played.
Together the Wortz sisters helped lead the way for SCSU, which finished the season 12-6 and took second in the NSIC Tournament, falling to the University of Minnesota Duluth 67-55 in the final. Tori’s top game of the year just happened to be in that final against Duluth, when she scored 19 points.
SCSU also earned a spot in the NCAA Regional Tournament but lost 66-52 to the University of Central Missouri in the first game. Tori led her team with 16 points and four rebounds.
Statistically, Tori wrapped up her college career with 1,287 points, 432 rebounds, 262 assists, 36 blocks and 140 steals. She was also named First Team All-Conference and named to the NSIC All-Tournament Team for a second straight year, and she was the first Husky to earn All-American honors since 2007.