With 10 wrestlers back from the team that finished second in the Section 3AA team tournament, including four who also qualified for the state individual tournament, Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart was expected by many to be a top team in the area this season.
The Tigers have lived up to their billing so far.
Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector opened the season with a dual meet win over Redwood Valley Dec. 8, then rolled to the championship of the 17-team Jackson County Central Pizza Ranch Invite Dec. 10.
H/BLHS won five individual titles and finished top-five in five other weight classes as it outpaced host Jackson County Central 204.5-197.5 for the team title.
About the only thing that’s slowed down the Tigers so far is the weather. Their scheduled appearance at the Pequot Lakes Invitational Friday and Saturday was cancelled due to the weather.
“The team’s strength this year will definitely be the balance and experience of our lineup,” coach Todd Card said heading into the season. “The secret will be finding ways to strive for excellence and continue to improve. With the improvement and development of each individual, our team will become even stronger and harder to beat.”
Among the team’s top returnees is senior Hayden VanderVoort, who finished third in the state at 195 pounds last season. He’s 4-0 this season, including winning the championship at the JCC Invite.
Sophomore Logan Schwanz returns after earned fourth place at 106 pounds at state last season. He’s wrestling at 113 this season, where he’s 4-0 after winning the JCC title at that weight.
Seniors Treyton Card (138 pounds) and Brady Andersen (182) also gained state meet experience last season and are expected to be leaders for the Tigers this year.
Other top wrestlers for H/BLHS this season will be juniors Cody Tews (138) and Andrew Soderlund, sophomores Raydon Bipes (132), Logan Egge (120), Max Martin (126), Peter Stancek (145), Luke Hoag (170), Conner Kurth, Max Reasbeck, Larkun Kurth and Evan Peirce (220).
Younger wrestlers with no varsity experience also will need to contribute, Card said, including Judah Perrault and Gabbi VonBerge.
Fitting all the pieces together into one strong unit will be important as the Tigers gear up for the grueling Wright County Conference, where they will be one of the favorites.
“The Wright County Conference has always been a very strong wrestling conference,” Card said. “… (T)here are a lot of quality teams that you have to compete with across a good part of the schedule and make sure that you are wrestling your best to make a championship happen.”
Watertown-Mayer-Mayer Lutheran and Annandale-Maple Lake return deep teams and experience, which Card expects will make them top contenders for the conference title.
But Card won’t let the Tigers get too far ahead of themselves. They have lofty goals, but early on the focus will be more basic.
“Our team goals for the regular season will be to continue to work hard, develop, improve and grow during the season while competing at our highest level,” he said. “We believe that we can contend for a conference and section title and be wrestling at Xcel Energy Center with a chance to bring home some hardware at the end of the season.”