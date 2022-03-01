There were a lot of firsts for the Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart wrestling team this past weekend. The Tigers wrestled in their first section individual tournament since moving to Section 3AA this year. And when the day was done, they had five state qualifiers, including three section champs and four making their first individual state appearances.
“I feel like five individuals getting through to represent our program at the state tournament is a huge thing,” head coach Todd Card said. “I thought we had a couple more who were right there and had opportunities as well, but you’re very happy for the five that made it. And now they’re going to get a chance to go and compete against some of the best in the state and see how we do.”
Those who punched their tickets included section champs Logan Schwanz (106 pounds), Brady Andersen (182 pounds) and Hayden VanderVoort (195 pounds), plus section runners-up Treyton Card (138 pounds) and Riley Gill (170 pounds).
But it wasn’t just the state qualifiers who made Card proud. The entire team performed well. Out of the 13 guys who competed (the Tigers didn’t have a heavyweight), 11 made it to the podium. That included two third-place finishes and four fifth-place finishes, which means all six of those guys won their final matches of the season.
“In a new section, a new venue, new everything, I thought we performed very well and wrestled at a high level throughout,” Card said.
The Class AA State Individual Wrestling Tournament is two days at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. It begins at 9 a.m. Friday, and the second day of action begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Here’s a look at the Tigers’ five state qualifiers:
Schwanz makes first state trip
As a freshman, Schwanz is the youngest of the Tigers’ state qualifiers and the only one who wasn’t a member of the state-qualifying team in 2020. That means this will be his first trip competing at state, though he’s been there as a spectator.
“I’ve been to the Xcel many years before just to watch and get the experience, but it will be fun to actually be on the mat wrestling,” he said.
Schwanz cruised through his first two section matches with pins and then won a 5-3 decision over New London-Spicer’s Isaiah Nelson in the 106-pound championship to earn his first section title, a feeling he called “very rewarding.”
Now as he prepares to go up against the best in the state, he’s looking forward to enjoying the experience with his four teammates who also qualified.
“It would be fun to be down there wrestling in state, but it’s more fun when you have guys you know down there and people to wrestle with,” he said.
He’ll face freshman Aiden Graner of Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the first round. Schwanz boasts a 38-5 record and was ranked No. 7 according to the latest poll published Feb. 24, while Graner is 35-12 and unranked. If he can get a first-round win, his next match would be against the winner between No. 9-ranked Cyler Ruhoff of Foley and Asher Brendan of Grand Rapids.
Treyton is living the dream
“It kind of felt surreal, it didn’t really kick in until I got home, that’s when I realized I was finally making one of my childhood dreams come true.”
That’s how Treyton Card, Hutchinson’s 138-pound junior, described the feeling of qualifying for his first individual state tournament.
Card earned his spot with an 8-1 win and a pin in his first two matches. Although he was pinned by No. 2-ranked Davin Rose of MAHACA in the championship match, there was no need for a true-second match as Treyton had earned his spot.
Although he was with the team in 2020, Treyton said he’s looking forward to seeing the crowds at the Xcel Energy Center during the individual tournament.
“When we did go a couple years ago, there wasn’t as many people there because it’s just teams,” he said. “So just going down on the mat and looking up to see the entire Xcel Energy Center full of people is something that’s just crazy.”
Card was also happy to be going with several teammates and thought it would help them to feel more at ease. That will be important as he has a tough opening match against Cash Raymond of Similey, who is ranked No. 3 in state. If he wins he’ll face the winner between No. 8-ranked Zach Pribyl of Annandale/Maple Lake, or No. 9-ranked Luke Swanson of Kasson-Mantorville.
Gill battles back to state
As a senior, Gill is Hutch’s oldest state qualifier, and he had the toughest road to get there.
After being pinned in his first match of sections, Gill rallied back with two pins and an injury default win to earn a true-second match. He then won a 7-0 decision over Gage Cyphers of Fairmont/Martin County West to earn his first trip to the individual state tournament.
Looking back on his opening match of sections, Gill admitted he made a mistake by trying to throw his opponent, who took advantage and put him on his back. Rather than get down, however, Gill knew he had to battle, saying “this could be the last tournament I ever wrestled in.”
“When I won that true-second match, it was the best thing I’ve ever had wrestling, besides going to state as a team,” he said. “I was just proud of myself, it was the best moment.”
For his efforts he’ll have to face Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids in the first round of state. Wilke is 32-0 this season and ranked No. 4 in state. If Gill can pull out a victory, he’d face the winner between No. 7 John Murphy of Big Lake and William Wharton of Byron.
Andersen wins first section title
Hutchinson’s 182-pound junior was with the team in 2020, but he didn’t get to wrestle at state. And last year he qualified for the super section, but it’s “not quite the same,” he said.
This year, not only will Andersen get his first chance to wrestle in state at the Xcel Energy Center, he did it by winning his first section title.
“It felt really good, mostly because I really did not want to wrestle a true-second match and wrestle another match that day,” he said. “So it was nice to get it over with.”
Andersen won a technical fall and a pin in his first two matches, and then came out on top of a close 3-2 match against Micah Holmberg of Windom-Mountain Lake to win the title.
He’s also looking forward to stepping out on the mat in front of the crowd at the Xcel Energy Center, and being there with his four other teammates.
“It’s nice and a lot less weird than just going with the coaches,” he said.
Andersen, who is 31-15 this year, will face stiff competition in his opening match against Kail Wynia of Kasson-Mantorville. Wynia is 41-3 and ranked No. 2 in the state. However that match goes, Andersen could face either Thomas Hagen of Hibbing or Lano Oduwaiye of Simley in his second match.
VanderVoort’s high expectations
VanderVoort, a 195-pound junior, is the Tigers’ most experienced state wrestler. Last year he took fifth place as an individual, and two years ago he was with the team at the Xcel Energy Center.
This past week he won his first section championship in style, pinning his first three rivals and defeating No. 10-ranked Tanner Hennings of Worthington 6-3 in the championship. He was proud of his win, but also proud of his teammates.
“As a team I think we did great. We’re sending five and I think that was probably more than most people were expecting,” he said.
Along with walking down the tunnel and wrestling with his teammates at the Xcel Energy Center, VanderVoort said he has big goals this season. Following his medal-worthy performance last year, he’s aiming to improve.
“I’m hoping for first or second I guess, but that’s kind of high expectations,” he said.
Those certainly are high expectations, but he’s earned it. With a 38-2 record, VanderVoort is ranked No. 3 in state and is one of the top seeds. He’ll open the tournament against Drew Shay of Hibbing, and if he wins he’ll face either Teddy Jackson of Minneapolis South or Logan Bender of Chisago Lakes in the second round.