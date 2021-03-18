Five Hutchinson/BLHS wrestlers are moving on to the state prelims after top-four finishes in the Section 2AA individual tournament.
Mankato East High School was a hub of activity Wednesday as section grapplers competed for a spot at the state prelims. Unlike section tournaments from previous years, there was a different formate and fewer matches due to COVID-19 restrictions.
After two losses, a wrestler’s season was finished with no fifth- or seventh-place competitions. The top four wrestlers at each weight who made it to the championship or consolation finals did not wrestle for first or third place, but they did qualify for the state prelims at 9 a.m. Saturday at Redwood Valley High School.
Leading the way for the Tigers were 170-pound senior Cale Luthens, 195-pound sophomore Hayden VanderVoort, and 220-pound freshman Brady Anderson. All three won their first two matches to move on. The other two state prelim qualifiers were eighth-grader Max Martin at 106 pounds, and 132-pound sophomore Treyton Card. Both pinned their first opponent, lost their second matches and then pinned their opponents in the wrestleback to qualify.
In the state prelims Saturday, Section 2AA wrestlers will not compete against each other in their weight’s championship or consolation finals. Instead they’ll be reseeded with four wrestlers from Section 3AA for an eight-man, double-elimination tournament.
Using their original section seeds, wrestlers will be seeded with the No. 1 seed from Section 2AA facing the No. 4 seed from Section 3AA, the No. 2 seed from Section 2AA facing the No. 3 seed from Section 3AA, and so on. Wrestlers will compete using a true-second format, and the top two left in each weight will move on to the state tournament at 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Section 2AA individual tournament
106: Max Martin pinned Caden Truebenbach (MankW) at 0:43 … lost 7-4 dec. to Ayden Balma (TCU) … pinned Eli Hamberger (WM) at 1:10 — qualified for state prelims
113: Raydon Bipes won 7-5 dec. over Dylan Bargmann (GSL) … pinned by Chris Johnson (TCU) at 1:04 … lost 8-4 dec. to Isaac Williams (SCWE)
120: Simon Schmitz pinned by Zach Tracy (SCWE) at 1:23 … lost 9-2 dec. to Aaron Bury (WM)
126: Nolan McGraw pinned by Easton Stangl (MankE) at 2:41 … lost to Nakiye Mercado (StP)
132: Treyton Card pinned Noah Hunt (StP) at 2:51 … lost 15-4 maj. dec. to Austin Gabbert (WM) … pinned Kaden Johnson (WASE) at 3:51 — qualified for state prelims
138: Parker Peterson pinned by Wally Scherer (Del) at 1:14 … pinned by Harold Born (StP) at 3:27
145: Jay Rickertsen won injury forfeit over Caleb Whipps (TCU) … lost tech fall to Bryce Burkett (WM) at 2:29 … lost 9-3 dec. to Ashton Holbrook (SCWE)
152: Eddie Tristan lost 1-0 dec. to Patrick Duske (WM) … lost to Brogan Hanson (StP)
160: Riley Gill lost 10-0 maj. dec. to Jonah Blakstad (WM) … lost tech fall to Luke Fogarty (SCWE) at 2:43
170: Cale Luthens pinned Carter Ellis (WASE) at 0:53 … won 7-2 dec. over Marco Reyes (TCU) — qualified for state prelims
182: Eli Kirtz pinned by Brody Rud (TCU) at 2:39 … pinned by Dylan Thomas (SCWE) at 1:00
195: Hayden VanderVoort pinned Hunter Lilleskov (SCWE) at 0:57 … won 6-0 dec. over Ashton Congdon (WM) — qualified for state prelims
220: Brady Andersen won 5-0 dec. over Daniel Kuhns (WASE) … won 3-1 dec. over Hunter Stein (WM) — qualified for state prelims
285: Riley Carrigan pinned by Rieley Fleming (MankE) at 0:46 … won 5-2 dec. over Chase McClay (Del) … pinned by Nathan Pettis (StP) at 2:20