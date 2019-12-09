Hutchinson/BLHS got off to a great start to the wrestling season Saturday, edging out Litchfield by a score of 210.0 to 192.0 for first place in the Litchfield Invitational.
Although the Dragons doubled Hutch in first-place wins, the Tigers had more second- and third-place finishes to take the top spot.
Hutch had six wrestlers reach the finals in their weight classes, and three were winners: Tristian Lang (132), Hayden VanderVoor (182) and Alex Nelson (195) all took first place in their respective weight classes. Both VanderVoor and Nelson dominated their classes, pinning every opponent that they faced off against.
Finishing second were Cale Luthens (160), Cody Kurth (220) and Tanner Gill (285), with Gill losing a close match to Brody Ash of Milaca by a decision of 10-9 in the final.
Hutch also had five third-place finishes from Treyton Card (113), Grant Peirce (120), Parker Peterson (126), Payton Jepsen (145) and Riley Gill (152).
Prior to his third-place match, Jepsen was set to face teammate Camden Kron, but Kron forfeited due to injury. That led to Kron wrestling in the fifth-place match, where he won due to an injury to Eden Valley-Watkins’ Issac Ortiz.
Jesse Reiner added a fourth-place finish at 170 pounds to Hutch’s score, losing to Litchfield’s Bryce Penk in a 5-1 decision in the final.
The Tigers were scheduled to wrestle Tuesday in a triangular at Dawson-Boyd, and then they have a tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Chanhassen High School.
Litchfield Invitational (Dec. 7)
Team results: 1. Hutchinson 210.0, 2, Litchfield 192.0, 3. Minneota 144.0, 4. Totino-Grace 129.5, 5. Eden Valley-Watkins 119.0, 6. Milaca 104.0, 7. Monticello 83.0, 8. Rockford 10.0
Hutchinson Individual Results:
113: Treyton Card (H) fall over Devin Schultz (Totino-Grace) 1:39 ... lost 3-0 decision to Alex Joedeman ... won 5-2 decision over Quinn McCalla (Monticello) ... fall over Teagyn Ludwid (Eden Valley-Watkins) 5:43 — 3rd place
120: Grant Peirce (H) lost by fall to Eric Carrasco (Minneota) 0:27 ... fall over Griffen Fieldseth (Monticello) 5:57 ... fall over Jack Schoenborn (Milaca) 2:39 — 3rd place
126: Parker Peterson (H) fall over Connor Lincoln (Eden Valley-Watkins) 2:46 ... lost 13-8 decision to Nelson Anderson (Monticello) ... won 4-0 decision over over Rameses Peterson (Totino-Grace) — 3rd place
132: Tristian Lang (H) won 6-2 decision over Zack Fier (Minneota) ... won 5-1 decision over Bryce Erkenbrack (Totino-Grace) — 1st place
145: Payton Jepsen (H) fall over Issac Ortiz (Eden Valley-Watkins) 1:52 ... lost 11-4 decision to Sam Marx (Litchfield) ... Kron forfeit ... Jepsen fall over Alex Fearing (Monticello) 2:22 — 3rd place
145: Camden Kron (H) lost by fall to Jonah Gruenes (Minneota) 1:06 ... forfeited to Jepsen ... won by injury to Ortiz 3:05 — 5th place
152: Riley Gill (H) fall over Mason Smith (Monticello) 2:17 ... lost by technical fall to Jude Link (Litchfield) TF-1.5 5:59 (23-8)... fall over Hunter Bockhoven (Milaca) 0:32 ... won 7-2 decision over Sam Nistler (Eden Valley-Watkins) — 3rd place
160: Cale Luthens (H) won 9-2 decision over Zach Nistler (Eden Valley-Watkins) ... won 12-11 decision over Garrett Hall (Milaca) ... lost 7-4 decision to Noah Halonen (Litchfield) — 2nd place
170: Jesse Reiner (H) fall over Ian Nistler (Eden Valley-Watkins) 1:40 ... lost by fall to Adam Sylvester (Totino-Grace) 3:38 ... fall over Ryan Storlien (Rockford) 6:00 ... lost 5-1 decision to Bryce Penk (Litchfield) — 4th place
182: Hayden VanderVoor (H) fall over Mac Bouwman (Totino-Grace) 0:31 ... fall over Cole Sanow (Minneota) 6:21 — 1st place
195: Alex Nelson (H) fall over Armando Walker (Eden Valley-Watkins) 3:11 ... fall over Logan Ash (Milaca) 2:59 ... fall over Beau Nelson (Litchfield) 3:15 — 1st place
220: Cody Kurth (H) won 4-2 decision over Bodee Zens (Milaca) ... fall over Mason St. Pierre (Litchfield) 0:48 ... lost by fall to Jesse Midas (Monticello) 0:36 — 2nd place
285: Tanner Gill (H) fall over Joey Ryan (Rockford) 0:41 ... fall over Jace Butcher (Litchfield) 1:20 ... lost 10-9 decision to Brody Ash (Milaca) — 2nd place