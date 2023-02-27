Hutchinson claimed three individual Section 3AA championships and will send five wrestlers to the state tournament this weekend.
Max Martin (120 pounds), Luke Hoag (152) and Hayden VanderVoort (195) each won individual titles. Meanwhile, Treyton Card (145) and Raydon Bipes (126) finished as section runners-up and qualified for state.
Additionally, Hutchinson saw its first qualifier for girls state wrestling tournament, with eighth-grader Gabbi VonBerge advancing at 107 pounds. Von Berge who has a 7-2 record this season, will meet Fridley junior Olivia Sackor, 9-0, in the first round of the state tournament Friday.
The State Wrestling Tournament is set for Thursday through Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with individual competition kicking off at 9 a.m. Friday, and culminating with the individual championship matches for boys and girls at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Martin, a sophomore, made an impressive run to the championship at 120 pounds, racking up three consecutive pins before taking on Landon Marthaler of Marshall in the finals. Marthaler, also a sophomore, boasted a 38-12 record entering the section tournament and he won his first two section matches by pin.
Martin controlled the championship match, however, winning 8-2, to advance to his first state tournament.
Hoag was dominant in his run to the title at 152 pounds, as well. He opened with a pin of Redwood Valley’s Zac Guggisberg in 42 seconds. He followed that with a win by technical fall in the quarterfinals and an 8-1 decision over Ethan Moravetz of Dawson-Boyd/LacQuiParle/Montevideo in the semifinals. That set up a championship match with Caden Rose of Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta, which Hoag won with a pin in 5:23. Four wins pushed the Hutchinson sophomore’s season record to 43-7.
VanderVoort will be making a return trip to the state tournament, where he finished third at 195 pounds las season. Ranked second in the state at 195 pounds by Guillotine, VanderVoort hardly worked up a sweat as he rolled through the Section 3AA bracket Saturday. VanderVoort spent less than four minutes on the mat in three matches, including a pin of Parker Bothun of Dawson-Boyd/LacQuiParle/Montevideo in 30 seconds in the championship match.
Two other Tigers will make the trip to the state meet, making this the second consecutive season in which Hutchinson has brought a contingent of five wrestlers to state.
Bipes, another Hutchinson sophomore, beat Rylan Cutler of Fairmont/Martin County West 10-6 in the 126-pound true second match to qualify for state.
The Tigers’ final state qualifier was another wrestler who’s been there before. Card, who was among the five wrestlers who qualified last season, earned a return trip with a second-place finishe at 138 pounds. The Tigers’ senior got a first-round bye, pinned Worthington’s Miat Htoo in the quarterfinal, and edged New London-Spicer’s Everett Halvorson 6-4 in the semifinals, before falling to Aden Welcome of Fairmont/Martin County West.