For almost two decades, the Hutchinson/BLHS wrestling team has been focused on one thing: winning a section title. Now, for the first time since 2003, the Tigers are starting their season with a new perspective.
“It’s a little different because now the target’s on your back instead of seeing the target in front of you,” head coach Todd Card said. “We won’t approach it much different. I think the kids know the expectations in the room, and what we can do is put ourselves out there and compete as hard as we can.”
As the defending section and state consolation champs, the Tigers have lots of work ahead of them, especially when it comes to filling out the roster after graduating almost half of last year’s varsity lineup.
“We graduated a great senior group with lots of kids, so we’re going to have trouble filling that many numbers,” Card said.
Among the group of grads were individual state qualifiers Alex Nelson, Cody Kurth and Grant Peirce.
“This year’s senior class we only have three, and one is dinged up so we’re not sure if we’ll have him for the full season, part of the season or none of the season,” Card said, adding later, “It goes from being a big senior class to a pretty small senior class in a big hurry.”
What the Tigers may lack in experience, they hope to make up for with ambition. The team has a large incoming class of sophomores ready to fill weights where needed. And while many did not get to wrestle at the Xcel Energy Center last year, several were along for the ride as alternates and are hungry to repeat that experience once again.
“I think they got a taste of what it’s about,” Card said, “and they’re excited to get back and be an important contributor this year.”
Looking at the roster, Card said he has the guys to fill out all 14 weight classes, but the depth is thin in some places and staying healthy will be crucial.
Filling out the bottom two weights at 106 and 113 are eighth-graders Max Martin and Raydon Bipes, as well as freshman Cody Tews, who could also wrestle up at 120 if needed. Sophomore Simon Schmitz may also figure into the lineup around 120 pounds.
Moving up, sophomores Nolan McGraw and Treyton Card figure to fit in at around 126 and 132, while freshman Parker Peterson, sophomore Michael Hahn and senior Tyler Coons are being eyed for 138 and 145 pounds.
Sophomore Jay Rickertsen will likely wrestle at 152 for the Tigers, followed by sophomore Eddie Tristan at 160. Junior Riley Gill, sophomore Cameron Mielke and freshman Eli Kirtz will compete at or around 170 pounds, with senior Cale Luthens and sophomore Brady Andersen stepping in at 182 and 195 pounds. Filling out the top weights are sophomores Hayden VanderVoort at 220 and Riley Carrigan at 285.
“Even though we have that youth there, it’s going to be very fun and interesting to see how they step up and transition into that (new) role,” Card said.
Competition is going to look different this year thanks to COVID-19. Due to restrictions, there are no invitationals and competitions are limited to duals and triangulars. They won’t have to wear masks while wrestling, but otherwise they must be on at all times.
As the Tigers look to repeat last year’s success, they’ll have plenty of competition aiming to knock them off their mantle. It starts with the Wright County Conference, where there are no easy nights off.
“Orono, Waconia and Hutchinson were in the state tournament, and New Prague won the conference hands down (last year), beat everybody,” Card said. “So that kind of tells you how tough the conference is.”
In the section the Tigers will see the usual tough competition such as Scott West, Tri-City United, Watertown-Mayer and St. Peter, the team Hutch beat in the final last year. The keys for the Tigers to get back to state will be staying healthy and having guys improve and step up into their new roles.
“Maybe you were a contributor last year but now you’re going to have to be a leader and go out and be a thumper and beat anybody we put you on,” Card said. “Or your going to be that new guy who beats someone you weren’t expected to beat because nobody knew about you last year. Or you’re competing well enough not to give up big points.”