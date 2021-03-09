It’s tournament time for the Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart mat rats. But before the Tiger wrestlers set their sights on the Section 2AA tournament, they wrapped up their regular season last week with a marathon of six matches in three days Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Hutch finished the busy week with a 3-3 record, bringing their overall record to 16-12. On Thursday the Tigers beat Eden Valley-Watkins 52-30 but lost to St. Peter 46-21. Friday’s matches were a 48-15 win over Paynesville and 58-12 loss to ACGC, and on Saturday they took down Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove 33-31 and lost the tiebreaker to Worthington in a 34-34 match.
Thursday’s match against the St. Peter Saints was particularly important for a few reasons. The Saints are Hutchinson’s section rival, and they’re also the team the Tigers beat in the section final last year. It was also Hutch final home match of the regular season.
“You know they’re hungry and they’re going to want to come back and beat us, so we knew we had to bring it to them and go our hardest,” Hutchinson sophomore Brady Andersen said about the match with the Saints.
“They’re a good team, but I think if we could have wrestled a little better in a couple matches and gotten a few more points, it could have been a completely different match,” sophomore Hayden VanderVoort said.
After some early wins against St. Peter, the Tigers lost seven straight matches as the Saints pulled away. Coach Todd Card pointed to a few missing wrestlers and other circumstances that may have affected the team, but he didn’t want to make excuses either. He also noted that the Saints have been wrestling very well lately, winning 16 of their 20 matches in February for a 21-9 overall record.
“St. Peter is young, as we are, and they came out and wrestled aggressive and got after it,” Card said. “We had a few matches where I thought we were in and battling pretty tough and then giving up big points, and we’re just not a team that can do that.”
With the regular season over, Hutch’s slate is washed clean and the team would like a rematch with St. Peter, but it’ll have to win some big matches first.
Due to changes to the format this year, the eight section teams will compete in pods of four on Wednesday night. The Tigers are the No. 5 seed and will host No. 1 Watertown-Mayer/ML, No. 8 Mankato West, and No. 4 Tri-City United. Hutch and Tri-City will wrestle at 6 p.m. while Watertown-Mayer and Mankato also wrestle at that time, and the two winners will then wrestle later that evening.
Whoever comes out on top of Hutch’s pod will wrestle at noon Saturday in St. Peter against the winner of the other section pod that includes No. 2 Scott West, No. 3 St. Peter, No. 6 Mankato East and No. 7 Waseca. Following Saturday’s section final, the champion moves on to the “super section” in St. Peter that same day to face the champion of Section 3AA, which includes top-seeded teams Fairmont, Worthington, Marshall and New London-Spicer.
It’s a daunting task for the Tigers to even make it out of their pod, let alone repeat as the section champ and win the super section, but they haven’t forgotten last year’s inspirational run. The Tigers were far from favorites in 2020.
“This year is the same boat,” VanderVoort said. “We’re not going to be knocking ourselves down, because last year we weren’t expected to win either. If we got out there and wrestle ours, I think we can definitely hang with (the top teams).”
Worthington 35, Hutchinson 34 (March 6)
106: Raydon Bipes (H) pinned Alex Galvez Mendoza at 0:43 … 113: Oscar Galvez (W) pinned Max Martin at 3:58 … 120: Oliver Ortiz Perez (W) 11-3 maj. dec. over Simon Schmitz … 126: Treyton Card (H) pinned Zaydan Abdulrahman at 2:02 … 132: Nolan McGraw (H) 15-10 dec. over Miat Htoo … 138: Parker Peterson (H) pinned Moo Bleh at 1:15 … 145: Jay Rickertsen (H) 10-3 dec. over Chase Byrne … 152: Damon Schutz (W) pinned Luke Hoag at 1:02 … 160: Kevin Galvez Mendoza (W) won fofeit … 170: Cale Luthens (H) 13-1 maj. dec. over Jaden Hennings … 182: Kent Lais (W) pinned Brady Andersen at 0:34 … 195: Cade Grimmius (W) pinned Cameron Mielke at 0:53 … 220: Hayden VanderVoort (H) 9-7 dec. over Cole Hennings … 285: Riley Carrigan (H) 4-3 dec. over Octavio Flores
Hutchinson 33, Tracy-MB/WWG 31 (March 6)
106: Max Martin (H) 4-2 dec. over Linkoln Carlson … 113: Devin Carter (TMB) pinned Raydon Bipes at 3:12 … 120: David Schuh (TMB) 5-2 dec. over Simon Schmitz … 126: Treyton Card (H) 6-3 dec. over Alexander Schuh … 132: Ayden Horner (TMB) 14-3 maj. dec. over Nolan McGraw … 138: Parker Peterson (H) 9-1 maj. dec. over Jayden Torgeson … 145: Jay Rickertsen (H) 20-6 maj. dec. over Jacob Meyer … 152: Luke Hoag (H) pinned Logan Petersen at 2:11 … 160: Gabe Krick (TMB) won forfeit … 170: Cale Luthens (H) pinned Michael Timm at 1:33 … 182: Caden Johnson (TMB) pinned Cameron Mielke at 0:20 … 195: Brady Andersen (H) 10-8 OT over Eathan Martinez … 220: Hayden VanderVoort (H) 15-4 maj. dec. over Travis Willhite … 285: Nic Willhite (TMB) pinned Riley Carrigan at 2:14
ACGC 58, Hutchinson 12 (March 5)
106: Edwyn Gonzalez (A) pinned Max Martin at 2:14 … 113: Trey Schmidt (A) 15-2 maj. dec. over Raydon Bipes … 120: Jayden Kragenbring (A) 6-0 dec. over Simon Schmitz … 126: Treyton Card (H) pinned Morgan Kidd at 3:41 … 132: Hayden Straumann (A) 5-0 dec. over Tristian Lang … 138: Cole Holien (A) pinned Parker Peterson at 0:55 … 145: Brady Holien (A) pinned Michael Hahn at 1:12 … 152: Mason Studemann (A) 6-1 dec. over Jay Rickertsen … 160: Jake Mortensen (A) won forfeit … 170: Logan Sherwood (A) pinned Eli Kirtz at 1:25 … 182: Cale Luthens (H) pinned Isaiah Renne at 1:09 … 195: Taylor Fester (A) 7-0 dec. over Brady Andersen … 220: Terrell Renne (A) pinned Hayden VanderVoort at 4:13 … 285: Logan Sherwood (A) pinned Riley Carrigan at 0:18
Hutchinson 48, Paynesville 15 (March 5)
106: Max Martin (H) pinned Mason McNab at 2:00 … 113: Preston Welling (P) 5-1 dec. over Cody Tews … 120: Brandon Hess (P) 4-0 dec. over Simon Schmitz … 126: Nolan McGraw (H) won forfeit … 132: Treyton Card (H) won forfeit … 138: Tristian Lang (H) pinned Craig Schmitz at 7:13 … 145: Michael Hahn (H) won forfeit … 152: Jay Rickertsen (H) won forfeit … 160: Double forfeit … 170: Cale Luthens (H) pinned Aaron Mages at 3:48 … 182: Peyton Hemmesch (P) pinned Eli Kirtz at 1:39 … 195: Brady Andersen (H) 3-1 dec. over Seth Vearrier … 220: Hayden VanderVoort (H) won forfeit … 285: Spencer Eisenbraun (P) 3-0 dec. over Riley Carrigan
St. Peter 46, Hutchinson 21 (March 4)
106: Raydon Bipes (H) 11-4 dec. over Charlie Born … 113: Max Martin (H) pinned Deontre Torres at 1:07 … 120: Evan Walter (SP) pinned Simon Schmitz at 4:46 … 126: Treyton Card (H) 5-0 dec. over Nakiye Mercado … 132: Noah Hunt (SP) pinned Nolan McGraw at 4:00 … 138: Harold Born (SP) 6-0 dec. over Tristian Lang … 145: Nathan Fogal (SP) 14-5 maj. dec. over Parker Peterson … 152: Brogan Hanson (SP) pinned Jay Rickertsen at 1:32 … 160: Kole Guth (SP) won forfeit … 170: Cole Filand (SP) 2-0 dec. over Riley Gill … 182: Leighton Robb (SP) pinned Cameron Mielke at 0:41 … 195: Brady Andersen (H) 5-1 dec. over Oziel Hildago … 220: Hayden VanderVoort (H) pinned Connor Travaille at 0:52 … 285: Nathan Pettis (SP) pinned Riley Carrigan at 3:37
Hutchinson 52, Eden Valley-W 30 (March 4)
106: Raydon Bipes (H) won forfeit … 113: Max Martin (H) pinned Brayden Kramer at 0:54 … 120: Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) pinned Simon Schmitz at 1:14 … 126: Treyton Card (H) pinned Treyce Ludwig at 5:03 … 132: Tristian Lang (H) pinned Thomas Thompson at 0:09 … 138: Parker Petersen (H) pinned Gavin Caron at 5:53 … 145: Michael Hahn (H) pinned Jackson Geislinger at 3:16 … 152: Gavin Mathies (EVW) pinned Jay Rickertsen at 3:14 … 160: Sam Nistler (EVW) won forfeit … 170: Riley Gill (H) pinned Ian Nistler at 4:01 … 182: Carter Mathies (EVW) pinned Cameron Mielke at 0:54 … 195: Brady Andersen (H) pinned Anthony Albright at 3:54 … 220: Hayden VanderVoort (H) 13-1 maj. dec. over Sonnie DeHeer … 285: Austin Schlangen (EVW) pinned Riley Carrigan at 2:57