Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart will open postseason action in the quarterfinals of the Section 3AA wrestling team tournament.
The Tigers, seeded second in the North bracket, will play host to No. 3 seed New London-Spicer at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hutchinson High School gym.
Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart secured the second seed with an important win over New London-Spicer Thursday at the New London-Spicer quadrangular. The Tigers bested the section rival 41-29 in one of three matches they wrestled on the night. They also beat Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta 55-22 before losing to Watertown-Mayer-Lutheran 54-13.
Hutchinson/BLHS closed out the regular season with a third-place finish at the Albany Purple Pride Invite Friday. Their 146 points placed the Tigers behind meet champion Becker (231.5 points) and Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle Valley/Montevideo (209), and ahead of New London-Spicer, which finished fifth.
The Tigers’ Hayden VanderVoort claimed an individual title at 195 pounds in the Albany invite. Logan Schwanz (113) and Luke Hoag (152) finished second at their respective weight classes. Michael Hahn (160), Jay Rickertson (170) and Raydon Bipes (126) each finished third, while Brady Andersen (182) and Evan Peirce (220) were both fourth. Peter Stancek took fifth at 138 and Cody Tews sixth at 132.
The section team tournament continues with the semifinals and finals Saturday at Worthington.
If Hutchinson gets past NL-S, it would meet the winner of the other quarterfinal matchup, likely the No. 1 seed in the North, Dawson-Boyd/Lac Qui Parle Valley/Montevideo, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The championship match is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The South half of the bracket includes No. 1 seed Marshall and No. 2 Martin County.