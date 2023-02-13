Vandervoort

Hutchinson’s Hayden Vandervoort, shown in a match earlier this season, leads the Tigers into the section tournament. He claimed the individual title at 195 pounds during the Albany Purple Pride Invite Friday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart will open postseason action in the quarterfinals of the Section 3AA wrestling team tournament.

The Tigers, seeded second in the North bracket, will play host to No. 3 seed New London-Spicer at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hutchinson High School gym.

