Age is just a number to the Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart wrestling team. Despite the team’s youth — the Tigers only have two seniors and a handful of juniors — they’re not thinking about the next two or three years. They’re thinking about now and what they can accomplish in the Section 3AA Tournament this week.
“We just talked the other day about live in the present, don’t try to worry too much about the future,” head coach Todd Card said. “We’re wrestling for right now. We’re living in the present and we’re going to make the most of every opportunity that we have right now. … Why not us? Why not a group of underclassmen?”
Why not indeed? The Tigers have already shown they’re one of the best teams in the state, compiling a 16-6 overall record and finishing third in the Wright County Conference standings with a 7-2 record. They haven’t gone unnoticed either as they’re ranked No.11 in Class AA, according to the most recent rankings from The Guillotine.
Last week the Tigers wrapped up their regular season duals with a quadrangular against New London-Spicer, Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran, and Coon Rapids. Hutch went 2-for-3 that night, falling short of Watertown. The Royals took second in the conference standings while Annandale went undefeated to win the WCC title.
“This was probably one of our best performances. There’s still room for improvement, but I was really excited about some of the minor adjustments we’ve made in the room,” Card said after the duals. “We had a great week of practice and we showed it here on the mat.”
Improvement has been key for the Tigers. While they’re young, Card said they wrestle with intensity and don’t give in to tough teams and individuals. That tenacity was on full display during freshman Luke Hoag’s 145-pound match against Watertown-Mayer’s Steven Duske. Trailing by seven points in the third period, Hoag came back and pinned Duske.
“I like being around the older kids, getting a good influence,” Hoag said about the young team.
“Starting off, I knew we were going to have a young team because we only have the two seniors,” said junior Hayden VanderVoort, who has been one of the team’s top wrestlers this season. “But all of our younger guys have stepped up big this year and are wrestling really well.”
Now the Tigers will really need everyone to come together and step up if they hope to make a state run. They’re competing in a new section this year, but it’s gone well so far. They’re 6-1 against Section 2AA rivals, which means they earned the No. 1 seed in the section’s north division.
Hutchinson will host the other north division teams — New London-Spicer, Quad County, United and MAHACA — for the first two rounds of the playoffs starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hutchinson High School.
The Tigers are scheduled to wrestle the winner between NLS and Quad County. If they win that match, they’ll move on to the final four at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Fairmont High School. Fairmont/Murray County West is the top-ranked team in the south division and is ranked No. 2 in the Class AA rankings. There’s also Marshall, the No. 2 seed in the south division that is ranked No. 6 in state. So even if the Tigers make it through the semifinals, they’ll have a tough match in the championship.
Coach Card and the Tigers aren’t worried, though. They know what they have and they’re ready to wrestle in the present.
“It’s going to be four teams down there weighing in with a chance to be standing at the top in the end and going to the Xcel Energy Center,” Card said. “We think we have a good shot.”