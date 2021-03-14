The Hutchinson/BLHS wrestling team didn’t get a chance to defend its Section 2AA title this year. The Tigers were the No. 5 seed in the section tournament last week and lost 42-25 to Tri-City United in the first round.
Although the Tigers split the matches fairly even with Tri-City, winning six and losing eight, the Titans built a comfortable lead by scoring four pins and two tech falls to maximize their points. In comparison, Hutchinson’s Hayden VanderVoort earned the team’s only pin at 220 pounds, and Treyton Card won a major decision at 126 for all of Hutch’s bonus points.
The Tigers finished the season with a 16-13 record, and they shouldn’t feel too badly about losing to the Titans. Tri-City went on to beat the No. 1 seed, Watertown-Mayer, and then took down Scott West 40-25 to win the section title. The Titans then lost to Fairmont, the Section 3AA champion, in the super section.
Though the Tigers are no longer competing as a team, they still have the Section 2AA individual tournament this week. Like the team tournament, the individual tournament is broken into two days, including the state prelims. The first day of the tournament starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mankato East High School. All weights will wrestle to the finals of the championship and consolation brackets. Those four wrestlers will advance to the section finals and state prelims, or super section.
The super section tournament will include the top four individuals from sections 2AA and 3AA starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Redwood Valley High School. The top two individuals will advance to the final day of state at 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Tri-City United 42, Hutchinson 25 (March 10)
106: Ayden Balma (TCU) pinned Max Martin at 4:53 … 113: Cody Tews (H) 5-2 dec. over Eli Viskocil … 120: Chris Johnson (TCU) 17-0 tech fall over Simon Schmitz … 126: Treyton Card (H) 11-3 maj. dec. over Zach Balma … 132: Brant Lemieux (TCU) 15-0 tech fall over Nolan McGraw … 138: Cole Franek (TCU) 6-5 dec. over Parker Peterson … 145: Caleb Whipps (TCU) 19-4 dec. over Jay Rickertsen … 152: Luke Hoag (H) won forfeit … 160: Caden O’Malley (TCU) pinned Eddie Tristan at 0:52 … 170: Marco Reyes (TCU) pinned Eli Kirtz at 1:07 … 182: Cale Luthens (H) 3-0 dec. over Brody Rud … 195: Brady Andersen (H) 5-3 dec. in OT over Tegan Determan … 220: Hayden VanderVoort (H) pinned Riley O’Malley at 3:47 … 285: Robert Bastyr (TCU) pinned Riley Carrigan at 1:46