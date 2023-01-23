Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Steward had an individual champion and three runners-up as it played host to the 10-team Hutchinson Invite Saturday.

Hayden VanderVoort claimed the Tigers’ lone individual title with an 11-4 decision over Grant Cook of Amery, Wisconsin, in the 195-pound finals. VanderVoort, a senior, was ranked second in the state the most recent Class AA rankings by Guillotine.

Tags