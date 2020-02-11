After a solid final month of the regular season, the Hutchinson/BLHS wrestling team looks primed to take a shot at ending its 17-year section championship drought.
The Tigers have won nine of their last 10 duals plus a first-place finish at the Albany Invitational this past month. They earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 2AA tournament and will host their first match at about 7 p.m. Thursday, following a match between the No. 7 and No. 10 seeds, Mankato West and Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie, respectively.
If the Tigers win Thursday, they’ll move on to the final day of section competition Saturday at Mankato West High School.
Despite its top placement, Hutchinson’s spot in the section final is far from a sure thing. The Tigers narrowly defeated GSL by one point in their final dual of the season last week, and against Tri-City United, the No. 3 seed, Hutchinson pulled off a 2-point win back in January.
If Hutchinson returns to its first section title match since the 2016-17 season, they’ll likely face the No. 1 seed, Scott West. If it wins, it would be Hutch’s first section title since 2003.
According to The Guillotine, Scott West was ranked No. 9 and Hutchinson was No. 12 in the latest Class 2A poll. Although the two teams have not faced head to head this year, both wrestled at the Albany Invitational, where Hutchinson won and Scott West took second.
Anything can happen during playoffs, and the action starts Thursday.