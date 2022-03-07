The individual state wrestling tournament is an unforgiving thing. With hundreds of fans in the seats watching the best competition in Minnesota, dreams can end in an instant.
Five Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart wrestlers were at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul this past weekend, and while some learned this lesson the hard way, others battled their way through the ranks to earn a spot on the final podium. Regardless of the outcome, head coach Todd Card said he was proud of how all five boys wrestled.
The team’s top wrestler was 195-pound junior Hayden VanderVoort, who was one of only a handful of wrestlers in the state to end the season with a win — taking third place overall. Although he fell short of his ultimate goal of making it to the finals, he was proud to beat his fifth-place finish last year and go 4-1 at state.
“It feels really good. When I started out the season, my goal was to get top three, and then I guess I moved it up a little once the (state) seedings came out,” he said. “I wrestled pretty good in my semifinals match but lost by one.”
VanderVoort opened the tournament with a pair of quick pins to make it to the semifinals Saturday morning. That’s when he faced Soren Herzog of Simley and lost 7-6 in a back-and-forth match that came down to the final seconds. After the loss, he kept his chin up and earned his third pin of the tournament in wrestlebacks, then won a dominant 11-2 major decision to claim third place.
Although the season just ended, VanderVoort, who was 46-4 this year, said he was already thinking about next year and hoping for a state rematch with Herzog, who is also a junior.
“Right after I got off the mat, went into the tunnel and calmed down a little bit, I was already looking forward to next year and hopefully getting to the finals and beating him, if that’s who it is.”
Schwanz wins first medal
The Tigers’ other state medalist was 106-pound freshman Jason Schwanz, who took fourth place in his state tournament debut.
Schwanz said it was “exciting” to be on the mat wrestling for the first time, but also a bit nerve-wracking.
“I was pretty nervous because all those people are watching you, and you’re kind of scared you might lose because it could be all over then and there,” he said.
But Schwanz didn’t lose. He started with a pin in his opening match and then pulled out a narrow 3-2 decision over Foley’s Cyler Ruhoff to earn a spot in the semifinals. Saturday morning, he fell 8-3 to New Prague’s Lawson Eller, but bounced back with a major decision in his wrestleback match. He finished with a 7-1 loss to Charles Vanier and a 44-9 overall record.
“I feel like I wrestled one of my toughest and best weeks of wrestling the whole season,” he said. “I’m really proud of my finish, I mean fourth in the state, that’s pretty exciting for a freshman and my first time going.”
Like VanderVoort, Schwanz is already looking forward to next year and has set his goal as high as possible — a first-place finish.
Short but exciting experience
The Tigers started the tournament with five guys, and while two earned medals, three others finished 0-2 on Friday to end their tournament runs short: 138-pound junior Treyton Card, 170-pound senior Riley Gill, and 182-pound junior Brady Andersen.
For all three, it was their first trip to state. While they didn’t get the chance to wrestle as much as they would have liked, it was still an experience two said they’ll never forget.
Card in his opening match lost 16-4 to Simley’s Cash Raymond, who went on to take third place. He then lost to conference rival Zach Pribyl of Annandale/Maple Lake in the wrestleback. He finished the year 33-11 and called the state experience “empowering.”
“When I got down there, it really didn’t feel real,” he said. “I got to see hundreds of people watching me, and it wasn’t really something I had experienced before.”
Gill said the same thing. He lost to Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids and Johnathon Murphy of Big Lake, who went on to finish fifth and sixth, respectively. Gill ended his final season with a 27-18 record and was grateful for the experience.
“It was great. Tough competition, and I think I left it all out there. That’s all I could do,” he said.
Andersen was pinned in his opening match by Kail Wynia of Kasson-Mantorville, who went to take third place. He then lost his wrestleback match to Lano Oduwaiye of Simley 5-3 to end the year with a 31-19 overall record.