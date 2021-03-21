A pair of Hutchinson/BLHS wrestlers punched their tickets to the Class 2A State Tournament this week at St. Michael-Albertville High School. To do so, they had to wrestle through the Section 2AA tournament, as well as the state prelims last week.
The action started March 17 at Mankato East High School, which was a hub of activity as Section 2AA grapplers competed for a spot in the state prelims. Unlike section tournaments from previous years, there was a different format and fewer matches due to COVID-19 restrictions.
After two losses, a wrestler’s season was finished with no fifth- or seventh-place competitions. The top four wrestlers at each weight who made it to the championship or consolation finals did not wrestle for first or third place, but they did qualify for the state prelims.
The Tigers had five guys finish in the top four and move on. Leading the way were 170-pound senior Cale Luthens, 195-pound sophomore Hayden VanderVoort, and 220-pound freshman Brady Anderson. All three won their first two matches to move on. The other two state prelim qualifiers were eighth-grader Max Martin at 106 pounds, and 132-pound sophomore Treyton Card. Both pinned their first opponent, lost their second matches and then pinned their opponents in the wrestleback to qualify.
In the state prelims Saturday, Section 2AA finalists matched up with Section 3AA finalists in an eight-man, double-elimination tournament. The final two wrestlers standing qualified, using true-second rules, qualified for the state tournament.
Hutch had two guys make the cut, starting with Luthens at 170 pounds, who swept through the competition with a tech fall, a pin and a major decision to easily take first place at state prelims.
VanderVoort was the other qualifier at 195 pounds. He won his first two matches by decisions but was pinned in the final, forcing a true-second match he won 7-2 to punch his ticket to state.
Three Tigers fell short of the elite eight at state. Martin, Card and Andersen all lost their opening matches. Martin won his first wrestleback match at 106 pounds but lost the second to finish tied for sixth. Card and Andersen lost their wrestleback matches at 132 and 220 pounds, respectively, to finish their seasons.
The Class 2A individual tournament is now whittled down to just eight wrestlers at each weight class. They’ll meet at the final state tournament starting at 2 p.m. Friday, at STMA High School.
Section 2AA-3AA State Prelims (March 20)
106: Max Martin pinned by Daniel Gunlogson (Dawson-B) at 3:12 … won 5-4 dec. over Rylan Cutler (Fulda) … lost 5-2 dec. to Ayden Balma (TCU) — tied for sixth place
132: Treyton Card lost 10-1 maj. dec. to Davin Rose (MAHA) … lost 12-0 maj. dec. to Landon Church (SCWE)
170: Cale Luthens won 15-0 tech fall over Mitchell Bouwman (Marsh) … pinned Tanner Burmeister (WM) at 1:51 …won 12-1 maj. dec. over Keegan Lemke (GSL) — 1st place
195: Hayden VanderVoort won 9-2 dec. over Max Olson (Fulda) … won 3-1 dec. over Spencer Wambeke … pinned by Gannon Rosenfeld (MankW) at 1:49 … won 7-2 dec. over Ashton Congdon (WM) — 2nd place
220: Brady Andersen pinned by Julian Hernandez (NU) at 2:15 … pinned by Saul Streachek (Del) at 5:38
Section 2AA Individual Tournament (March 17)
106: Max Martin pinned Caden Truebenbach (MankW) at 0:43 … lost 7-4 dec. to Ayden Balma (TCU) … pinned Eli Hamberger (WM) at 1:10 — qualified for state prelims
113: Raydon Bipes won 7-5 dec. over Dylan Bargmann (GSL) … pinned by Chris Johnson (TCU) at 1:04 … lost 8-4 dec. to Isaac Williams (SCWE)
120: Simon Schmitz pinned by Zach Tracy (SCWE) at 1:23 … lost 9-2 dec. to Aaron Bury (WM)
126: Nolan McGraw pinned by Easton Stangl (MankE) at 2:41 … lost to Nakiye Mercado (StP)
132: Treyton Card pinned Noah Hunt (StP) at 2:51 … lost 15-4 maj. dec. to Austin Gabbert (WM) … pinned Kaden Johnson (WASE) at 3:51 — qualified for state prelims
138: Parker Peterson pinned by Wally Scherer (Del) at 1:14 … pinned by Harold Born (StP) at 3:27
145: Jay Rickertsen won injury forfeit over Caleb Whipps (TCU) … lost tech fall to Bryce Burkett (WM) at 2:29 … lost 9-3 dec. to Ashton Holbrook (SCWE)
152: Eddie Tristan lost 1-0 dec. to Patrick Duske (WM) … lost to Brogan Hanson (StP)
160: Riley Gill lost 10-0 maj. dec. to Jonah Blakstad (WM) … lost tech fall to Luke Fogarty (SCWE) at 2:43
170: Cale Luthens pinned Carter Ellis (WASE) at 0:53 … won 7-2 dec. over Marco Reyes (TCU) — qualified for state prelims
182: Eli Kirtz pinned by Brody Rud (TCU) at 2:39 … pinned by Dylan Thomas (SCWE) at 1:00
195: Hayden VanderVoort pinned Hunter Lilleskov (SCWE) at 0:57 … won 6-0 dec. over Ashton Congdon (WM) — qualified for state prelims
220: Brady Andersen won 5-0 dec. over Daniel Kuhns (WASE) … won 3-1 dec. over Hunter Stein (WM) — qualified for state prelims
285: Riley Carrigan pinned by Rieley Fleming (MankE) at 0:46 … won 5-2 dec. over Chase McClay (Del) … pinned by Nathan Pettis (StP) at 2:20