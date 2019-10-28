Adeline Plath, a Hutchinson High School junior, was at the Special Olympics Minnesota basketball tournament a few years ago. Her sister Lily, who is on the autism spectrum, was not quite old enough to participate in Special Olympics. That was until she came across a poster at the tournament promoting the Young Athletes program.
“I saw it and said, ‘That looks like fun, what’s Young Athletes?” Plath said. “Then I looked it up online and thought maybe we need that in Hutchinson.’”
Adeline’s mother helped her contact Shelly Grorud, who works with special needs students at West Elementary, and the program was born.
Young Athletes is for kids age 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. One of the goals is to teach the kids basic sports skills, such as balance, throwing, catching and trapping. The program is designed to introduce children to the world of unified sports and is sponsored by Special Olympics Minnesota.
After Grorud and Plath had a plan, they contacted the Special Olympics Minnesota coordinator to express their interest in setting up a Young Athletes program in Hutchinson. The coordinator provided a training session for Grorud and Plath, along with others who wanted to help.
“We just put out a flier that first year,” Grorud said. “We sent it home with all of our preschool and kindergarten students, both with and without special needs, and we had maybe six come.”
The next year it was seven, and this year it has jumped to 14 kids in the program.
“Seeing how it’s grown this year is really exciting,” Grorud said. “Kids that have been coming want to come back. We have two boys that are too old, but they sometimes come back to be junior helpers. They don’t want to stop when they turn 8.”
Roughly 15 minutes prior to the session, as the kids start filing in, the fun begins with simply running around the West Elementary gymnasium. As 5:30 p.m. comes around, everyone gathers into a circle to warm up with a song and stretch. Then Grorud tells them what the day will consist of, and the kids break off into groups and the playing ensues.
Missy Kohls is one of the helpers and is the mother of two kids in Young Athletes, Miles and Monte. Kohls likes how the activities are set up so that anyone, anytime can do them.
“These are things I can continue at home,” Missy said. “I can help teach, but not just sitting at a table.”
The kids participate in each activity at a station for 6-8 minutes, depending how well it’s going. After the activities, everyone comes together in a circle and dances to an interactive CD while the kids mimic animal movement such as “crawl like a spider” and “move like a lion.”
After another group activity, it’s time for all the kids’ favorite, bubbles. It’s a race to try to pop all the bubbles before they hit the floor.
The final part of the session is the skills-learning drill. On Wednesday, the kids learned about scoring a goal in soccer, dribbling, traping and shooting. Then everyone comes together and they perform a Tigers chant, just like what many sports teams do.
Parents rave about how inclusive the program is and how the groups are mixed into different age groups and abilities.
“Seeing the kids interact with each other, and then when they get excited about a certain activity that we do is rewarding for me.” Plath said.
If Young Athletes is something that interests you, the group meets every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the West Elementary gym, 875 School Road S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, email Grorud at shelly.grorud@isd423.org.