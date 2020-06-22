Registration is open for the seventh annual Hutchinson United Soccer Association’s Challenger Sports British and TetraBrazil soccer camp.
The weeklong camp is July 20-24 and has openings for the following age divisions: 3-4 years old, 5-6 years old, 7-11 years old, 12-14 years old, and 15-18 years old. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Challenger and HUSA will observe all health and safety protocols to protect campers, coaches and parents.
For more information about the camp or to register, go online to hutchsoccer.com or challengersports.com.