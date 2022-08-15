More than 460 fans attended the Litchfield Blues’ Region 12C Tournament game Friday night at Optimist Park.
The home fans likely left Optimist Park disappointed with the end result of the game, a 4-1 loss to Maple Lake that ended the Blues’ season.
But by late Sunday afternoon, the Litchfield Baseball Association and city of Litchfield officials had to be feeling like winners, nonetheless.
When Delano recorded the final out of an 8-6 win over Loretto in the tournament championship game, it completed two weekends of baseball that just might have changed the image many might have had of Litchfield’s baseball community.
“Our fans didn’t let us down, that’s for sure,” said Brian Jones, Litchfield Baseball Association president. “I was impressed. We just may be a baseball community in the end.”
The eight-team regional tournament saw 14 games played over two weekends, with more than 2,600 paid admissions. That despite a rainy first weekend that saw games delayed and one suspended and completed the next day.
Baseball association board members will get together in the coming weeks to do a complete recap of the tournament — what went well, what could be done better — but initial impressions indicate that the tournament went off without a hitch.
From golf cart-driving hosts who transported fans from the Civic Arena parking lot to the Optimist Park ticket gate, to the grounds crew, to ticket sales and concession sales — not to mention some pretty good baseball — drew good reviews from all quarters.
“We had tons of compliments on the field,” Jones said. “One guy asked if it that was artificial turf. I said, ‘no.’ And he wanted to know, ‘how do you get it so green and no weeds?’ That was probably the biggest compliment of the weekend.”
But far from the only compliment.
Many of the positive words centered around Optimist Park, which — along with the total attendance — seemed to offer some justification for the investment made in the ballpark during the past several years.
Litchfield Baseball Association and city of Litchfield collaborated on numerous improvements that carried a total price tag in the six-figure range, including a new roof over the grandstand. Additionally, dugout upgrades, foul line fencing, new sound system, backstop improvements and other improvements have been made.
That was all part of what lured the Region 12C Tournament to town, and helped LBA land an even bigger fish as co-host — with Delano and Dassel — to the 2023 Minnesota Baseball Association Class B and C tournaments. The state tournament drew more than 14,000 in 2020.
Litchfield played host to the state tournament once before, in 2016, as a so-called third site to the Dassel-Hutchinson hosted event, which drew more than 15,000 fans.
There’s no doubt next year’s state tournament will provide an even bigger stage, with higher expectations. But Jones believes Litchfield is up to the task.
“I don’t think there’s anything really different that we’re going to mix up too much,” he said. “Other towns have put their two cents in about we might need this or we might need that. But I can’t see any major holes we had (during the regional tournament).”
Volunteers play a major role in the success of any event, Jones said, and they will be needed even more so next year.
“Did we have enough help (for the regional tournament)? Yep. Could we have used more help? Yes,” Jones said. “People just stepped up this year and said, ‘I’ll do another shift.’ It will be busier, and more constant for the state tournament, so we’ll definitely want to get more people here.”
And speaking of getting more people to Optimist Park. One of the more gratifying comments Jones said he heard during the Region 12C Tournament this past weekend came from Litchfield residents who had never been to Optimist Park before.
“They came out for the first time, just to see what it was all about,” he said. “And they were like, ‘Wow, how long has this been here? We’re going to come back next year, maybe get some season tickets (for Blues games). It was an eye-opener for some people, I think.”