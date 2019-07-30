Harmony River Living Center was filled with color and sweet aromas during the sixth annual Homegrown Flower Show.
Residents, family and staff submitted 103 entries this year for the most entries in the show's history thus far.
Entrants were first judged by a master gardener, and residents also had the opportunity to vote and select the People's Choice Award winners.
Flower Show winners were:
- Floating flower: 1. Stacy Nichols, 2. Juliann Knutson, 3. Darlene Kenning, People's Choice: Stacy Nichols
- Single stem: 1. Diane Johnson, 2. Dean Bernis, 3. DeDe Schaefer, People's Choice: Diane Johnson
- Miniatures: 1. Darlene Kenning, 2. Julieann Knutson, 3. Colette Wiehr, People's Choice: Julieann Knutson
- Trio arrangements: 1. Kay Kivisto, 2. Dean Bernis, 3. Darlene Kenning, People's Choice: Dianne Johnson
- Full bouquet: 1. Christine Swanson, 2. Julieann Knutson, 3. Julieann Knutson, People's Choice Christine Swanson
- Uncharacteristic vessel: 1. Pam Radunz, 2. Diane Johnson, 3. Pam Wolling, People's Choice: Pam Wolling
- Potted plant: 1. Pam Radunz, 2. June Knick, 3. Diane Johnson, People's Choice: June Knick
- Container garden: 1. Diane Johnson, 2. Lane Duenow, 3. none available, People's Choice: Lane Duenow
- Succulent/dish garden: 1. Kimberley Schumann, 2. Bev Loftness, 3. Bev Loftness, People's Choice: Tammy Mackedanz
- Collections: 1. Darlene Kenning, 2. Kimberley Schumann, 3. Lisa Breitbarth, People's Choice: Darlene Kenning