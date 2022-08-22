Minnesota State Patrol
Courtesy of Minnesota State Patrol's Facebook page

Two Montevideo residents died as a result of a crash west of Silver Lake Thursday on State Highway 7.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Fanny Ramirez Perez, 21, and Willmer Espinoza Herrera, 25, died at the scene. They were the driver and a passenger in a 2013 Ford Fusion. Another two-year-old passenger sustained injuries that were not life threatening, according to State Patrol, and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Tags