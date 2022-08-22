Two Montevideo residents died as a result of a crash west of Silver Lake Thursday on State Highway 7.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Fanny Ramirez Perez, 21, and Willmer Espinoza Herrera, 25, died at the scene. They were the driver and a passenger in a 2013 Ford Fusion. Another two-year-old passenger sustained injuries that were not life threatening, according to State Patrol, and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
The incident occurred at around 11:03 a.m. at mile marker 150 in Hale Township. The Ford Fusion was westbound on State Highway 7 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer that was Eastbound, according to a report. Marsha Angela Schmidt, 54, of Danube and Marcia Jean Schmidt, 55, of Willmar, were driver and passenger of the Explorer. They sustained injuries that were not life threatening, and were taken to Hutchinson Health.
The McLeod County Sheriff's Office, Silver Lake Ambulance and Silver Lake Fire Department assisted at the scene.