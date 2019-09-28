The smell of fresh paint permeated throughout the main floor of Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson Wednesday. The building is in the process of extensive renovations, which will culminate in a relaunch worship service and party 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
“A lot of it is just marking the end of this year of planning and preparation,” said the Rev. Jim Hein, who is co-pastor of the church with his wife, Sarah. “Finally saying, ‘We’re back and better than ever,’ so to speak. It’s a new beginning, and the service will highlight and demonstrate the updates and changes.”
Kelli Reiner, a member of the church and its remodel committee, has been the main contact for the contractor during renovations. She said the church hadn’t had any type of remodeling in quite some time, and they were losing members.
“Our main focus is to attract more members,” she said. “We had the gift of money, we decided we had to use that money to make a statement and put it out there or within a handful of years we’re going to have to close the doors. Our committee decided to go for it, give it our best shot and see what we can do.”
“I think we’ve had pretty good feedback from everybody,” she added. “Overall, I hope that everybody likes what we’ve decided to do and the changes that we made. We needed updating. The building hadn’t been updated in many, many years.”
The church closed down everything except for Sunday worship services last year around winter to focus on the remodel, which included tearing down old office walls and opening up the entryway. An old lounge room filled with couches will be the new pastor’s office, and a large coat closet by the front doors will be the new receptionist office.
The sanctuary also received a makeover, and most of the updates have been completed already. It included removing all the pews and replacing them with new chairs that are easily moveable. They also installed a new projector screen next to the altar.
“We re-carpeted and put in chairs. Not only does it give it a more modern feel, but it also gives us more flexibility with the space,” Jim said.
The modern feel is a stark difference from the church’s beginning. It is Hutchinson’s oldest church, founded in 1857.
“The bell comes from Martha’s Vineyard. It’s really historic,” Jim said. “The founders of the church were also founders of Hutchinson.”
According to the “McLeod County History Book,” Asa Hutchinson purchased a load of lumber in 1870 and began working on a Methodist community church. The Hutchinson brothers soon went east to New England to raise money for the church building. A donation of $400 was sent from community members of Martha’s Vineyard, which is how the church was named.
Members of the congregation have been active in helping with the renovations, and funding came from an endowment under the church’s ownership.
“It’s in the hundreds of thousands of dollars range,” Jim said. “We’re primarily drawing off that. One of the things we’ve learned is a lot of churches like to sit on this money for a rainy day. Our mentality is let’s use it for ministry right now. This is the rainy day. This is the time.”
Festivities during the relaunch party include a free catered lunch, live music by Stoney Point, a bounce house, an ice cream machine and free DeLorean rides to go with the relaunch theme, “Back to Church Events.” But while the fun kicks off Sunday, events are scheduled all through October including the return of the popular turkey dinner.
Earlier this year the church increased its outreach effort with two community events. In March, Vineyard hosted a St. Baldrick’s head shaving event, which raised more than $10,000 to help find a cure for childhood cancer. In July, the church organized Karaoke for the Food Shelf, which raised about $1,500 for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf.
If members of the congregation are to get anything out of all this outreach and the relaunch, Jim hopes it will be a new spark or energy.
“Vineyard and Bethlehem United Methodist were planning on merging, but that got voted down by Bethlehem,” he said. “That took the wind out of their sails. They didn’t know what their future would be, so just that idea of hope, excitement and energy is what most people would try to articulate.”