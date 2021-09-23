The Minnesota Department of Transportation encourages community members in the Glencoe area to attend a virtual meeting for the State Highway 22 resurfacing project scheduled for next year. The project includes the resurfacing of Highway 22 from U.S. Highway 212 to Cedar Avenue in Glencoe. The project also includes the updating of sidewalks, driveways, and pedestrian crossings to meet Americans with Disabilities standards.
The Highway 22 virtual meeting allows participants to learn more about the project, ask questions and give feedback.
The virtual meeting is posted on hwy22glencoe.com, and MnDOT invites encourages participation by all.