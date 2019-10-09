If you're concerned about climate change and its affects on Minnesota waters, don't miss a free presentation from John Linc Stine, executive director of Freshwater, 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 500 Fifth St. S.W., Willmar. The presentation will be a part of the service.
Stine is a state water expert with more than 40 years experience working with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Department of Health and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The presentation will focus on the state's warmer and wetter climate, which is impacting wetlands and groundwater, and what can be done to protect Minnesota waters.