The season came to an abrupt end for the Hutchinson boys basketball team on Saturday as the were drubbed 86-42 by the Mankato East Cougars at the Lund Center at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The game was pretty much over from the tip as the Cougars were just far and away the better team and showed it in the opening minutes of the game. Early on, East went on runs of 9-0 and 11-0 as Hutch fell behind 38-11 and eventually went into halftime down 51-17.
“They have better athletes than we do,” head coach Mark McGraw said. “They're longer, faster, more shooters, and we were just hoping that we were going to catch them on a night that they were off. But we also knew that last year that when we played them really well, that they circled the calendar for hopefully trying to play us again this year and show everyone that last year was a fluke. That they weren't just 16 points better than us and they wanted to put a big win against us. They did, they came at us with full force.”
East was scoring at will and attacked any defense Hutch tried to throw at them. The Cougars made 58 percent of their shots including 12-of-25 from 3-point range to show off their offensive firepower. It was just a mismatch athletically as a couple of Cougar players pulled out some impressive half-court dunks in the game. As well as every player on East was 6'2'' or taller and the Hutchinson guards just couldn't contain their guards.
On the other end, it was just as tough for the Tigers to score. Hutch shot just 27 percent from the floor and made just two of their 10 3-pointers, they also committed 19 turnovers that led to 25 points off turnovers.
This is hard way to end a season, especially after having the team's best season in a decade. But there is still a lot to be proud of the season and what the team accomplished when no one thought they would.
“We've improved a lot from last year,” sophomore Sam Rensch said. “It's just going to keep going up from here. We only have one senior this year. We're going to get really good next year.”
That senior is Russell Corrigan. The star football player and four-year player for the basketball team is the lone player to lace-up for the last time as a Hutch Tiger. The school's all-time rebounder has gone through it all, and now he says goodbye.
“It's been a great ride,” he said. “Me and coach (McGraw) went through it all. We went from two wins to 15, so what a great ride with everybody.”
For the players still on the team, this loss will leave a bad taste in their mouth. Nobody likes to lose by 40 points, especially not in a section game. With the loss and the best season in a decade, hopefully that mix will give more momentum for the program going forward.
“That gives us motivation after a 40-point loss,” Rensch said. “It just gives us motivation to work really hard in the summer. Because we don't want this to happen to us again.”
Section 2AAA Boys Basketball Tournament (Mar. 7)
#1 Makato East 86, #4 Hutchinson 42
Mankato East... 51 35 – 86
Hutchinson....... 17 25 – 42
Individual Stats:
Points: Russell Corrigan 12, Devon Verhasselt 7, Zach Kuseske 6, Sam Rensch 6, Billy Marquardt 4, Brayden Johnson 4, Aaron Elliott 3
Rebounds: Verhasselt 6, Kuseske 6, Rensch 6, Carson Hutton 3, Elliott 3, Corrigan 3, Marquardt 1, Johnson 1
Assists: Corrigan 3, Verhasselt 2, Hutton 1, Marquardt 1, Rensch 1
Steals: Verhasselt 1, Johnson 1, Corrigan 1
Blocks: Marquardt 1