After winning the Section 2AA Team Wrestling Tournament last weekend, Hutchinson/BLHS will send four wrestlers to the state individual tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.
Alex Nelson (182) was the lone winner for the Tigers, while Grant Peirce (113), Cale Luthens (152), and Cody Kurth (220) all made it as second-place finishes. Both Peirce and Luthens were the one's to win their true-second match to advance. Tristian Lang (132) had the biggest heartbreak of all the wrestlers. Lang won his third-place match to get a chance at true-second, but lost a 5-4 decision to take third and miss out on state as an individual.
The Tigers will face Foley in the first round of the state team tournament on Thursday at 11 a.m. And will then wrestle immediately after at 1 p.m.
Section 2AA Individual Wrestling Tournament (Feb. 22)
106: Max Martin (H) lost 9-4 dec to Luke Scholtes (ME)... pinned by Kaden Johnson (Wa) 1:44... 113: Grant Peirce (H) pinned Dawson Meyer (GLP) 1:58... 10-2 maj dec over Chris Johnson (Tri)... lost 1-0 dec to Mason Gehloff (Wa)... 8-3 dec over Matt Randolph (SW)... 2nd place... 120: Parker Peterson (H) pinned by Amir Loredo-Hollon (SP) 0:53... pinned Shafer Ehmke (MW) 1:21... lost 5-2 dec to Luke Osweiler (Wa)... lost 4-1 dec to Brant Lemieux (Tri)... 6th place... 126: Treyton Card (H) lost 7-1 dec to Aiden Quast (D)... lost 11-6 dec to Leo Siekmann (SW)... 132: Tristian Lang (H) 3-2 dec over Brogan Hanson (SP)... lost 17-4 maj dec to Charlie Pickell (MW)... pinned Carter O'Malley (Tri) 3:47... 6-4 dec over Bryce Burkett (WM)... lost 5-4 dec to Sawyer Varpness (GLP)... 3rd place... 138: Payton Jepsen (H) lost 10-1 maj dec to Christian Rodriquez (Wa)... pinned David Cruz (MW) 4:59... pinned Nathan Fogal (SP) 3:23... pinned Spencer Ruedy (ME) 1:12... lost 5-4 dec to Colton Bahr (SW)... 4th place... 152: Cale Luthens (H) 9-6 dec over Blake Riemer (SW)... 6-4 SV over Clete Scherer (D)... lost 3-1 dec to Wareke Gillette (SP)... 3-2 TB over Zachary Voelz (GLP)... 2nd place... 160: Jesse Reiner (H) 6-0 dec over Brandon Balma (Tri)... pinned by Jace Demmers (SW) 1:36... pinned Matthew Coons (D) 1:06... lost 13-3 maj dec to Tanner Burmeister (WM)... 8th place... 170: Hayden VanderVoort (H) pinned Hunter Kvasnicka (SW) 2:53... pinned by Eli Hunt (SP) 3:08... pinned Payton Garza (Wa) 1:59... lost 12-6 dec to Wyatt Block (MW)... 4th place... 182: Alex Nelson (H) pinned Oziel Hidalgo (SP) 3:37... 6-4 dec over Riley O'Malley (Tri)... 9-3 dec over Ashton Congdon (WM)... 1st place... 195: Brady Anderson (H) pinned by Jose Reyes (Tri) 1:13... pinned Trenton Fontaine (MW) 2:27... pinned by Trent Rasmussen (SW) 3:42... lost 9-0 dec to Riley Butcher (GLP)... 6th place... 220: Cody Kurth (H) pinned Nathan Pettis (SP)... pinned Mason Theissen (MW) 5:55... pinned by Edward Hajas (D) 5:51... 2nd place... 285: Tanner Gill (H) pinned by Reiley Fleming (ME) 3:44... pinned Matthew Pipes (MW) 3:21... pinned by Hunter Struffert (SW) 4:42... inj def over Marco Iracheta (GLP)... 5th place