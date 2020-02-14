The No. 2 seed Hutchinson Tigers wrestling team defeated the No. 10 Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers 50-22 in the Section 2AA semifinals. They will take on Tri-City United in the semifinal round on Saturday in Mankato.
Six of the team's seven match victories scored bonus points. Grant Peirce, Tristian Lang, Cale Luthens, Hayden VanderVoort, and Alex Nelson all won by fall. Parker Peterson was the other wrestler to score bonus points with a technical fall.
The Tigers did a great job of scoring points and minimizing as much damage in the matches that they lost. They could have maybe done a little bit better, but still well nonetheless. A solid opening round for a team that has championship aspirations.
Hutchinson will be in Mankato for the semifinals and potentially finals on Saturday. The semifinals begin at 4 p.m., with the finals set to start at 6 p.m.
Section 2AA Wrestling Quarterfinal (Feb. 13)
#2 Hutchinson 50, #10 Glencoe-Silver Lake 22
106: Connor Meyer (G) over Max Martin Fall 2:38... 113: Grant Peirce (H) over Dawson Meyer Fall 0:48... 120: Parker Peterson (H) over Dawson Varpness TF 16-1... 126:Carter Ruschmeier (G) over Jay Rickertsen Maj 14-5... 132:Tristian Lang (H) over Logan Lambrecht Fall 1:25... 138: Camden Kron (H) over Jace Cacka Dec 10-7... 145: Sawyer Varpness (G) over Payton Jepsen Dec 8-5... 152: Zachary Voelz (G over Riley Gill Dec 4-0... 160: Cale Luthens (H) over Joey Barrett Fall 0:55... 170: Keegan Lemke (G) over Jesse Reiner Fall 1:47... 182: Hayden VanderVoort (H) over Carter Ziegler Fall 1:17... 195: Alex Nelson (H) over Riley Butcher Fall 2:54... 220:Cody Kurth (H) For... 285:Tanner Gill (H) For...