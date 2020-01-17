The city of Hutchinson has declared a snow emergency for overnight Saturday, Jan. 18, into Sunday, Jan.19, from midnight to 7 a.m. No parking is allowed on streets and alleyways during this time. Some areas of the city have signed parking restrictions that will remain in effect during a snow emergency. During a snow emergency, police officers are authorized to have motor vehicles removed at the owner's expense. Snow emergencies may include significant snowfall, severe drifting, and/or freezing rain events. For more information, the city has a snow emergency phone line at 320-234-5699.
