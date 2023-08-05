St. Anastasia School is a viable school choice for the Hutchinson community. Although we are a Catholic school, we welcome all denominations to join us for a well-rounded education in a Christian environment.
New this year we’ve added seventh grade. Grades six and seven will run on a typical middle school schedule, starting at 7:35 a.m. and ending at 2:15 p.m. Grades 6 and 7 also continue to have the opportunity to join the public school for band and choir, as well as the elective corresponding with their grade level.
Kindergarten through fifth grade will stay on the elementary school schedule of 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
This year school breakfast and school lunch will be provided free of charge under the Free School Meals Bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz in March.
St. Anastasia’s Back to School picnic is Wednesday, Aug. 16, for all new and returning families, and Wednesday, Aug. 23, is our parent orientation and open house. We are excited to see everyone and learn how they’ve grown over the summer.
We are currently enrolling kindergarten through grade seven. Before and after care is available through Kids’ Depot, 320-587-4760. Check out our website, www.stanastasia.net, for more information or give us a call at 320-587-2490.