Once the team knew that they were going to take on the No. 1 seed Warroad in the first round of the Class A Boys Hockey Tournament that there was a real chance that they would be playing on Thursday rather than Friday.
“We knew they were a good team coming in,” Hutchinson goalie Austin Hagen said. “We thought we could play with them. We just didn't really have our feet under us in the first period. So they scored off our mistakes most of the time.”
On Thursday, the Tigers faced a team they know all too well: the Delano Tigers. A team that has beaten them twice in two very close games.
Hutch jumped out early, with Hayden Jensen scoring on the team's first shot of the game. About seven minutes later, Delano scored the equalizer to tie the game going into the second period.
The second period was poor for Hutchinson as Delano controlled the whole period, out-shooting Hutch 22-2. Delano broke through almost 12 minutes into the period to take the lead. But Hutchinson capitalized on a Delano mistake to tie it back up. Brady Knorr stole the puck in the corner and found Austin Jozwick for the one timer to tie the game at two.
But less than 30 seconds later, Delano took the lead back to head into the final period with the lead.
Hutch came out with a different intensity in the third, knowing that this could be the final period of the season, the boys took it to Delano in the third period.
“W did a good job,” head coach Matt Telecky said of the team's third period. “Especially we had some zone time and that just kind of wears down on a team in the playoffs. You can wear teams down but I feel that our ability to play three lines got us back in that third period.”
Delano actually scored the first goal in the period on some bad defensive coverage by Hutch to take a two goal lead. But the Tigers stayed strong and came back with two consecutive goals to tie the game back at four. Seniors Logan Holtz and Blake Schmidt came through in the clutch to help the team. They may have been down, but the team was confident that they would come back, especially feeling that Delano was on the ropes in the third period.
“We knew the whole time that we could come back from being down in the first two periods,” Hagen said. “So we just came back hard for the third and pushed it.”
Delano took back the lead late on a shorthanded goal just seconds after they were called for a penalty. There was still time for Hutch to make a play and score.
One thing the team has been doing all season has been taking advantage of other team's mistakes. They did it all section tournament and they did it again in this game.
Hutch cleared the puck and Delano's goalie went to go stop it, but Tristan Hoppe was right there first and dumped it off with Jozwick waiting for it to tie it up at five with three minutes left in the game.
“We had four goals on ten shots, so I mean that's pretty good shooting the puck,” Telecky said. “We got some goal scorers and the opportunities that we got, we did a pretty good job with them.”
It was back-and-forth in overtime, with both teams having chances at the net. Delano broke through after putting a shot on net and just crashing and got it to poke through to end one Tiger season.
Everyone was very emotional as they should be. But it was still a fantastic season and nothing should be taken away from what the boys accomplished this season.
“You're in a consolation game of the state tournament, in overtime,” Telecky said of the teams season. “What more do you want. Obviously you want to win, but you can't fault anybody's effort here... I was proud of the kids stepping up and getting after it.”
Although again, it wasn't the outcome that the team wanted, but it was still a special season for Hutch hockey.
“That's probably my favorite season of my entire hockey career so far,” Hagen said.
Class A Boys Hockey Consolation Semifinal (Mar. 5)
Delano 6, Hutchinson 5
Delano.......... 1 2 2 1 – 6
Hutchinson... 1 1 3 0 – 5
Scoring Summary:
First period: H – Hayden Jensen (Riley Anderson, Logan Holtz) 5:08, D – Tyler Selstad (unassisted) 12:12
Second period: D – Michael Weber (Will Brown) 5:23, H – Austin Jozwick (Brady Knorr) 15:19, D – Adam Brown (Weber, Will Brown) 15:43
Third period: D – Trevor Oja (Gunnar Paulson, Jesse Peterson) 5:07, H – Holtz (Nik Johnson, Alex Staples) 6:30, H – Blake Schmidt (Knorr, Jozwick) 9:51, D – Adam Brown (Weber, Jack Keranen) 12:47, H – Jozwick (Tristan Hoppe, Cam Longie) 14:06
Overtime: D – Adam Brown (Oja) 5:56
PP: Hutch: (1/2); Delano: (0/2)
Shots: Hutch: 17 (4-2-10-1); Delano: 44 (9-22-9-4)
Saves: H – Austin Hagen (38/44), D – Cade Lommel (12/17)