The Hutchinson boys hockey team was blown out 9-3 against the top-seed Warroad Warriors Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center.
Grant Slukynsky netted a true hat trick, scoring the first three goals of the game in just over six minutes.
Nik Johnson scored the opening goal for Hutch off of a clear from Joey Croatt that hit a Warroad player and bounced right to Johnson who had a 1-on-1 with the goalie and went top shelf.
The Tigers wouldn't score again until the third period when Brady Knorr scored back-to-back goals for Hutch.
The Warriors came out aggressive and it paid off big time for them.
The Tigers will play later at noon at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis against rival Delano.
Class A Boys Hockey Tournament (Mar. 4)
#1 Warroad 9, Hutchinson 3
Warroad....... 6 1 2 - 9
Hutchinson... 1 0 2 - 3
Scoring Summary:
First period: W – Grant Slukynsky (Anthony Foster, Blake Norris) 0:38, W – Slukynsky (Vance Kleinshmidt, Carson Reed) 3:05, W – Slukynsky (Foster, Gage Wilmer) 6:22, H – Nik Johnson (Joey Croatt, Cam Longie) 8:59, W – Jayson Shaugabay (Slukynsky, Owen Meeker) 13:22, W – Shaugabay (Cooper Cole, Blake Norris) 16:05
Second period: W – Foster (Slukynsky, Kleinshmidt) 5:46
Third period: W – Matt Hard (Sky Solig) 1:02, H – Brady Knorr (Austin Jozwick) 1:55, H – Knorr (Jozwick) 2:57, W – Shaugabay (Slukynsky) 7:30
PP: Hutch: (0/0); Warroad: (0/0)
Shots: Hutch: 20 (5-2-13); Warroad: 34 (15-10-9)
Saves: H – Austin Hagen (5/9), Jacob Huls (19/24), Griffen Telecky (1/1), W – Zach Foster (6/7), Jack Orchard (11/13)