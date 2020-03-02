Early Saturday morning before the Hutchinson Tigersharks were heading off to Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, head coach Rory Fairbanks received a text that Jerry Carlson has passed away. It was some unexpected news that hit the team hard before they came out to swim.
“It was pretty emotional for the guys,” Fairbanks said. “I think they held their composure pretty well, swam about as well as to be expected.”
Both Conner Hogan and Matthew Olberg had championship heats to swim in, the 500 freestyle for Olberg and the 100 backstroke for Hogan. First Olberg had the 500 freestyle where he came in eighth, then Hogan swam to seventh in the backstroke. For Hogan, the difference between seventh and fourth was by less than a second. But he is still happy with the times that he got.
“It feels great,” Hogan said of winning a medal. “As a middle schooler, it's definitely something I never thought I would do against these gigantic high schoolers. So, it feels great.”
Hogan also had another race in the consolation heat in the 100 freestyle where he got 11th, but lost out on the championship by just half-a-second.
Olberg made it state last year in the 200 freestyle and the 500, same events as this year. He improved on both of his positions this year going from 12th in the 200 to 11th and from 13th to eighth in the 500. He said that the day wasn't great, but he still liked his times. There was no doubt in his mind that he was going to swim on the final day of the year.
“I felt confident the whole year,” Olberg said. “I just kept on working hard and grinding.”
The `Sharks had their three relay teams make it to the top-16, with the 200 medley relay team making it to the championship heat. But before the races, Fairbanks pulled all three relay teams for an undisclosed reason and they didn't swim in those events.
Noah Tague was the other Hutchinson swimmer to race in an individual event. Tague won the consolation championship in the 200 IM.
It was one of the better seasons for the Hutch boys swimming and diving team. They won their first conference championship in 11 years, made it to true team state, and had multiple swimmers medal. The core of the group will be returning next year with more expectations that before. But they are ready for it.
“We're not really losing anything coming out of this year,” Tague said. “All our younger guys are just going to be able to step up and swim even faster, we'll get a lot more depth.”
Class A Boys State Swimming and Diving – Final Results (Feb. 29)
Team results – 1. Breck/Blake 342, 2. St. Thomas 232, 3. Sartell-St. Stephen 218, 4. Winona 210, 5. Alexandria 167... 13. Hutchinson 48
Individual Results:
200 freestyle: 1. Jack Herczeg (W) 1:40.29, 11. Matthew Olberg 1:47.59
200 IM: 1. Andrew Karpenko (MA) 1:48.92, 9. Noah Tague 2:01.66
100 freestyle: 1. Herczeg 44.63, 11. Conner Hogan 49.14
500 freestyle: 1. Nico Losinski (Simley) 4:43.61, 8. Olberg 4:58.20
100 backstroke: 1. Charlie Crosby (Breck) 48.51, 7. Hogan 54.28