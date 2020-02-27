It was quite the roller coaster of emotions for the Hutchinson/BLHS Wrestling team as they won the state consolation bracket at the Class AA State Wrestling Team Tournament.
They were handled quite easily in their first match against Foley 43-21 which sent them to the consolation round. There they took on Orono, a foe that they are familiar with. Orono is the weakest team at the team tournament, finishing with a team record below .500 on the season.
No surprise that Hutch dominated their match against the Spartans to send them home early. The Tigers won the first six matches of the dual, Camden Kron lost his match at 145. They then went on to win five of the next seven to defeat Orono 60-13.
“It's basically teamwork more than anything,” senior Alex Nelson said of the team's resiliency. “Once one kid gets fired up, it's just one kid after another. It's the chemistry of the team, we all bond really good on this team.”
In the consolation championships, the Tigers were set to face South St. Paul after they took down Dassel-Coakto/Litchfield easily in the match.
It was back-and-forth in the first seven matches of the dual. Maxx Beeler started off with a pin for SSP, then Hutch won the next two before spliting the next four. After Riley Gill pinned his opponent at 152 pounds, that's when the Tigers began to take control. They won four of the last six matches with three of them coming by pin to take fifth place at state. A result that brought a new energy to the team.
“I'm jacked about the results,” senior Payton Jepsen said. “I think it's awesome that we bounced back and just clobbered the other two teams.”
The win/loss caps off a great season for the Tigers. They fought hard throughout the whole season to get to where they are. They maybe aren't the most talented team, but that's one thing that separates them from everyone else, they are a team. To be able to go out on top together is what made the season what it was.
“It feels amazing,” Kron said. “I love all these kids, they're my family.”
Now only a select four from this group will return tomorrow to wrestle at the individual tournament. The guys there have pretty high seeds and will look to do some damage individually to keep the momentum from the season going forward.
“I think that we're going to have a lot more positivity in the (wrestling) room coming in,” Kron said. “That's going to bring us far and we have a lot of young group of boys that are coming up and we're going to do our best to fulfill who we're losing in the lineup.”
Class AA State Team Wrestling Tournament (Feb. 27)
#3 Foley 43, Hutchinson 21
Individual Results:
106: Cyler Ruhoff (F) 4-2 dec. over Max Martin... 113: Levi Jacobson (F) 7-4 dec. over Grant Peirce... 120: Ethan Oswald (F) 10-1 maj dec. over Treyton Card... 126: Caden Ruhoff (F) pinned Parker Peterson 3:36... 132: Tristian Lang (H) pinned Cole Rudnitski 1:23... 138: Michael Rothfork (F) 17-0 TF over Payton Jepsen... 145: Logan Thorsten (F) 9-1 maj dec. over Camden Kron... 152: Cale Luthens (H) pinned Joseph Thorsten 2:38... 160: Isaiah Fitch (F) pinned Riley Gill 3:20... 170: Andy Knutson (F) 2-0 dec. over Jesse Reiner... 182: Connor Thorsten (F) 6-2 dec. over Hayden VanderVoort... 195: Alex Nelson (H) 7-1 dec. over Max Henne... 220: Cody Kurth pinned Greg Miller 3:44... 285: Elijah Novak (F) pinned Tanner Gill 1:10
Hutchinson 60, Orono 13
106: Max Martin (H) 9-8 dec. over Daniel Musgjerd... 113: Treyton Card (H) pinned Frankie Stevenson 4:32... 120: Grant Peirce (H) 9-4 SV over Mason Pankonin... 126: Parker Peterson (H) pinned Blake Ament 0:33... 132: Tristian Lang (H) pinned Eli McKown 0:49... 138: Payton Jepsen (H) pinned Gustavo Cano Garnica 2:00... 145: Jacob Schmid (O) pinned Camden Kron 3:04... 152: Riley Gill (H) pinned Oliver Stevenson 1:36... 160: Cale Luthens (H) pinned Brady McPherson 0:16... 170: Jesse Reiner (H) pinned John McCuskey 2:24... 182: Hayden VanderVoort (H) pinned Johnny Harstad 2:55... 195: David Wilfert (O) 5-3 dec. over Alex Nelson... 220: Cody Kurth (H) ForF... 285: Danny Striggow 14-5 maj dec. over Tanner Gill
Hutchinson 43, South St. Paul 20
106: Maxx Beeler (S) pinned Max Martin 1:40... 113: Treyton Card (H) 7-6 dec. over Nate Berchtold... 120: Grant Peirce (H) 4-3 dec. over Will Nihart... 126: Micah Diaz (S) 10-3 dec. over Parker Peterson... 132: Tristian Lang (H) pinned Caelan Stroud 0:51... 138: Payton Jepsen (H) 17-8 maj dec. over Roman Cortez... 145: Kaleb Barnes (S) 12-8 dec. over Camden Kron... 152: Riley Gill (H) pinned Nixon Stroud 3:45... 160: Cale Luthens (H) 5-3 dec. over James Johnson... 170: Quinn Christofferson (S) 17-2 TF over Jesse Reiner... 182: Hayden VanderVoort (H) pinned Caleb Binman 1:06... 195: Alex Nelson (H) pinned Jarod Stroud 1:56... 220: Cody Kurth (H) pinned Malachi Belmares 1:24... 285: Caleb Johnson (S) 11-6 dec. over Tanner Gill